We received an update on Matti Jorgensen following a hard crash at the Denver Supercross. Although not caught on the broadcast, the supercross rookie had a hard crash in the whoops that ended his night early. Jorgensen has finished 13-14-17-19-21 in his first five supercross main event starts aboard a GasGas MC 250F. He was treated by the Alpinestars medical crew and helped off the track.

We received the following information from Jorgensen’s agent, Tony Pedone: