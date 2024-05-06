Update on Matti Jorgensen After Denver Supercross Heat Race Crash
We received an update on Matti Jorgensen following a hard crash at the Denver Supercross. Although not caught on the broadcast, the supercross rookie had a hard crash in the whoops that ended his night early. Jorgensen has finished 13-14-17-19-21 in his first five supercross main event starts aboard a GasGas MC 250F. He was treated by the Alpinestars medical crew and helped off the track.
We received the following information from Jorgensen’s agent, Tony Pedone:
"Matti had a crash in the whoops in heat 1 of last night’s Denver SX hitting his head and suffering a concussion. He was evaluated by the Alpinestars medical team and released later that night. He will follow concussion protocol this week, and be reevaluated.
Thanks to Alpinestars and the AJE Motorsports Overstockvehicle.com GasGas team for looking after Matti."