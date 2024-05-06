Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Denver SX By the Numbers

May 6, 2024 3:45pm | by:

At the Denver Supercross, Jo Shimoda returned to the center of the podium for his second 250SX win, three years after his maiden SX win. RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen are now tied for the 250SX West Region Championship lead heading into the season finale. Jett Lawrence earned his eighth 450SX win of the season, tying Chad Reed for the second-most all-time for a premier class supercross rookie. Jett’s eight wins so far this season are the most for a Honda rider in a single season since Ricky Carmichael won 11 races in 2002 on a 250cc two-stroke. Jason Anderson hits his 50th supercross podium as Justin Cooper finished inside the top ten for the 18th time through his first 20th 450SX start in what has been an underrated start to his premier class supercross career. Donnie Southers breaks down the lap times, milestones, and more from the Denver Supercross.

Edit/Narration/Production: Donnie Southers
Film: Tom Journet

Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now