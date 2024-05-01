Laps Led

There are only two instances of a rider leading a lap while starting outside the top five:

Tomac at Anaheim 2, Triple Crown race three, started sixth. Webb in Seattle started tenth.

WHITE STRIPE AVG Position (Minimum 11 Starts)

Good stuff, thanks to MX Reference and yes, we’re very much having a “start-cross” season. I blame the nine whoops, but that’s just me. Back to Philadelphia.

Well, that was more domination from the Aussie kid huh? Last week The Jett (Lawrence) hung around and hung around early in the main before zapping the best SX riders in the world to grab the win and stretch out five points on Webb. This week he absolutely executed a perfect dive to the inside of some guy named Tomac and grabbed the holeshot, the lead, and led every lap to win again. All of us “experts” were like “OH NO HERE COMES Cooper Webb, HE’S THE ULTIMATE CLOSER AND JETT HASN’T WON IN THREE WEEKS AND THEY’RE TIED AND OMGGGGGGGG,” and yeah, Lawrence handily won the last two to quiet all of us. At one point I watched him out there and he was going wide in the turn before the whoops and tripling, he was going high in the berm before the sand to triple/double in, and it all looked like an effortless joyride to him. He did come VERY close to the tough blocks one lap in that jump-into-the-sand line, and he told me afterward that it was close to him also but in the end, Jett went Jett and everyone else was powerless to stop it. And what was tied two weeks ago is now a 12-point lead for the #18.

There was a mechanic change for Chase Sexton this week as Brandon Zimmerman, who he brought over from Honda, was let go and replaced with test guy Kyle Defoe. It had nothing to do with the bike malfunction from last week (wasn’t Zimm’s fault), and also had nothing to do with Chase himself. From people I talk to, it was just a case of Zimm not fitting in with the orange guys and I would expect Zimm to land somewhere good real soon.