“Levi’s [Kitchen] got a deal and that’s solid and I’m really happy about that,” said Payton about signing Kitchen for this season. “But Seth’s contract was up, and Cameron’s contract was up, and I just re-signed both of them. I’m really happy about that. Some teams, they flush guys real quick. For me, the biggest thing is, if I feel like they’re giving me 100 percent and they’re not winning, then we need to help them. Once you get to know them, and you know they’re giving you everything they can do, what else do I want from them? Yeah, their speed might not be there that day, but we can work on that. Or maybe they got a little tired. We can work on that. Flipping guys all the time, you might get a guy that looks fantastic, and then you realize, he’s worse than the guy you had.”

With McAdoo leading the points in 250 supercross several times in his career, and winning a race this year, the value was pretty obvious. For Hammaker, Payton is attuned more to his attitude and potential.

“He was one of the kids that, even on minibikes, he wasn’t a silver spoon kid who had everything, but he ripped!” said Payton. “I was like ‘This guy is pretty good! Who is this kid?’ He works hard and he’s not a flake. That’s the kind of kid that I like, so I’ll stay with it.”