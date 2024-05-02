Denver, the sunshine state! If you don’t get the reference then I would ask you to review your movie choices, but Denver is a great place to go SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) racing. Both Empower Field at Mile High and Thunder Valley MX in early June provide scenic backdrops and amazing spring weather. Denver pushes right up to the base of the Rocky Mountains and sits at an astonishing 5,280 feet of elevation (hence the “Mile High” nickname). That lack of oxygen wreaks havoc on the engines and it’s the first thing riders will notice when they hit the track. Some of the teams will bump up their compression levels while others will lean on the fuel mapping to boost their output. Everyone, though, will be begging their team for more torque and horsepower. Let’s review what those strangled engines will face on Saturday, shall we?

The first thing I noticed when looking at Denver’s layout is the combination of Indy and Nashville. The base layout is almost a perfect hybrid of the two. Sure, there are a few differences, but it feels and looks like they wanted to take the best of the two and merge them into Denver.

The start is a medium-to-long chute in the middle of the track and into a left hand 180. It’s not as tight as the Philly left which should give riders more room to navigate. Also, the inside line gains an advantage here as it will “open up” as it straightens. This opening is how Cooper Webb made quick moves in Seattle.

The first rhythm will be a step over and triple into a netted right hand bowl berm. Exiting the berm, riders will step-on step-off and hit a standard supercross triple.