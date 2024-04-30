Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Full Schedule
Between The Motos: Podium Or Bust

Between the Motos Podium Or Bust

April 30, 2024 3:30pm

After a mediocre 2023 season (in comparison to 2022 where he won seven rounds), Jason Anderson’s name was not at the top of many lists as a preseason favorite heading into the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. That is until he came out at Anaheim 1 and placed second behind Jett Lawrence.

Anderson would find himself on the podium again, second behind Ken Roczen, in Glendale, before hitting a midseason slump. However, these last three rounds he has been turning things around, placing fourth in both Foxborough and Nasville and landing back on the podium in Philadelphia. Where he talked about his night and regaining some of his confidence at the post race press conference:

“Yeah, I think to be honest, I think I've just been building momentum from race to race," said Anderson. "I think even in like Foxborough, I still wasn't even really riding like myself in the heat race, and I got up there with the guys and I was able to feel the pace and kind of get a little bit more confidence, being able to hang up there, and then last weekend, same thing. And I think today I just started finding some lines towards the end of the main event and was able to make a run, obviously made it on the podium.”

Anderson showed great speed in the main, riding in fifth behind Eli Tomac for most of the race, he would close the gap, only for Eli to pull back out again. It wasn’t until late in the race that Anderson was able to make his way by the two-time supercross champion.

Jason Anderson after finally getting around Eli Tomac in the main event. 
Jason Anderson after finally getting around Eli Tomac in the main event.  Align Media

Yeah, I feel like the track tonight was really tough to make a pass and make a pass stick. I think the sand, I was kind of just seeing at one point if he [Tomac] would switch up his line because when someone's behind you, you're trying to figure out what they're doing. So, I was hoping that he would switch it up and luckily one lap, he missed the triple, but I wasn't close enough to even capitalize on that. And then whenever he went to the outside, I was able to triple to the inside and make it stick. And then after that I didn't realize that Coop [Webb] was that close to us. I was tripling before the whoops and I think to be honest, I got on the podium based off of some lines that I found just being behind those guys for so long. So that little cat and mouse thing kind of made me figure out what was good and what wasn’t I guess.”

Speaking of Cooper Webb, Anderson, who is known for his aggressive riding style, made a last turn pass attempt that resulted in Webb going down. However, this was not a blatant take out move like we have come to expect from Anderson. It was simply two riders, going for the same line in a turn, neither one willing to give it up. Anderson had the wheel, Webb ran into the back of him and went down. Most surprising though, was Anderson almost (emphasis on almost) felt remorse for how things played out.

“And with Coop there at the end, I was charging, and I knew the only way I could do it was to try to go around the outside in the whoops and yeah, I tried to squeeze him off and he didn't wanna let go. But it's, I just wanna be up here on the box, you know, and I don't, it's tough because Coop's always been a straight up dude and I think it's cool to see him still fighting for titles this late in his career. So, you know, kind of bummed that it was him, but at the same time, I wanna be on the box.”

Jason Anderson on Cooper Webb going down in the last turn,
Jason Anderson on Cooper Webb going down in the last turn, "Kind of bummed that it was him, but at the same time, I wanna be on the box."  Align Media

The three races Anderson has podiumed this season have been dry races (Anaheim 1, Glendale, and Philly) and he might have been the fastest rider of all at Anaheim 2's Triple Crown, but a last-race crash and a penalty bumped him off the podium. Beyond those races, the 2024 supercross season has been one of rain and soft, rutted tracks. Something that does not come as easy for the New Mexico native. So, in order to better himself he has been spending time out east.

I mean, I'm usually better on harder pack tracks. I think just obviously us [Monster Energy Kawasaki] doing all of our testing in California, me living in California, I think just in general we're gonna be better at it," said Anderson. "Like these guys, they [Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton] live in Florida. They ride softer dirt and stuff like that, but that's something that I gotta figure out and learn and right now I've been riding at ClubMX and I luckily, I was able to have the boys from Kawi out there this week to do some testing. Trying to get them a little bit more open minded to giving our bike an opportunity and myself an opportunity in some of the ruttier conditions and they're working with me, and I think it's showing it.”

Anderson has been riding at ClubMX during this mid-season portion of the season, but in the week leading up to Philadelphia, several Kawasaki staffers also went to South Carolina to test, including test rider Broc Tickle

This current generation of 450SX riders, who could be preparing for the vet class racing, instead are still looking for ways to improve their skills at supercross. And it's paying off. And while Anderson and his team continue to look for more on soft, rutty tracks, in the next two weeks it doesn’t matter. Denver and Salt Lake are as hard pack as they come, and historically Anderson rides really well in both places. Look for him to battle for the box again at these closing rounds.

Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now