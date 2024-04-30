“Yeah, I feel like the track tonight was really tough to make a pass and make a pass stick. I think the sand, I was kind of just seeing at one point if he [Tomac] would switch up his line because when someone's behind you, you're trying to figure out what they're doing. So, I was hoping that he would switch it up and luckily one lap, he missed the triple, but I wasn't close enough to even capitalize on that. And then whenever he went to the outside, I was able to triple to the inside and make it stick. And then after that I didn't realize that Coop [Webb] was that close to us. I was tripling before the whoops and I think to be honest, I got on the podium based off of some lines that I found just being behind those guys for so long. So that little cat and mouse thing kind of made me figure out what was good and what wasn’t I guess.”

Speaking of Cooper Webb, Anderson, who is known for his aggressive riding style, made a last turn pass attempt that resulted in Webb going down. However, this was not a blatant take out move like we have come to expect from Anderson. It was simply two riders, going for the same line in a turn, neither one willing to give it up. Anderson had the wheel, Webb ran into the back of him and went down. Most surprising though, was Anderson almost (emphasis on almost) felt remorse for how things played out.

“And with Coop there at the end, I was charging, and I knew the only way I could do it was to try to go around the outside in the whoops and yeah, I tried to squeeze him off and he didn't wanna let go. But it's, I just wanna be up here on the box, you know, and I don't, it's tough because Coop's always been a straight up dude and I think it's cool to see him still fighting for titles this late in his career. So, you know, kind of bummed that it was him, but at the same time, I wanna be on the box.”