With about five and a half minutes left on the clock, Sexton had a six-second deficit to Jett Lawrence. He cut the gap down some to about three seconds, but ultimately Lawrence was perfect out front, and Sexton could not close up the gap anymore. Sexton did have the fastest lap of the main event though, a 51.795 on the fourth lap (of an eventual 24 laps), as the #1 seemed back to his old, blistering speed for really the first time this year. With a better start, maybe he battles Lawrence for the race win.

“I was on the very inside, I'm like, ‘I just need to get a good start and I'll be fine,’ and didn't get a great start,” he said. “I was able to make my way through the pack and had some really good laps.”

Time figuring out the KTM 450 SX-F set him back as earlier this year he admitted to underestimated how big of a change it would be from the aluminum frame to the steel frame. Plus, the hand injury thrown in in the second month of the championship added another rough patch in the road. Still, Sexton kept showing up each weekend fighting. And that is what he will do to finish out the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.

“It's pretty simple: I just wanna win races,” he said. “And obviously we're out of a title fight, but it still doesn't stop me from working during the week and trying to get better. And winning is always our goal.”