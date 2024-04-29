As for Vialle, he said he hasn’t even had time to think about his strategy for the Salt Lake City showdown finale yet.

“I have to go home and think a little bit,” he said. “But when I come to the race, I just wanna do my best and of course, you, you can come to the last one, [make a] stupid mistake or try to do stupid stuff, but I'm just gonna do my own race. I’ll work a bit of starts this week because I was pretty far [back] in the main event.”

Deegan, meanwhile, indicated that if he doesn’t win this 250 Supercross Championship, it’s not that bad, because it will actually extend his years in the class so he can gain more experience before going to the 450s.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Deegan said. “I've looked at it too, you know, if you win the supercross title this year, you have one year to defend and you're on a 450 at 19 or just turning 20. So that's a big step. I mean, my goal is to win this title, but I have a long road ahead of me, I'm young, but so we have plenty of time. It's no rush. I mean, obviously the goal is to go try and win this championship. We're pretty far back right now but, you know, it's not over till it's over. As you guys have seen with, Levi [Kitchen] and RJ [Hampshire]. Levi had a huge lead, one race and RJ is back in the points lead so anything can happen. But, yeah, definitely, we do pay attention to that type of stuff [250 pointing out rules]."

Vialle has been through all of this before with his MX2 class FIM Motocross World Championships. But he told us on Friday that every season is different, and he can’t just assume that experience will be the same here.

“I mean, yes, it can help and not, you know, like it can go either way,” he said. “So, you are just trying to stay focused on myself and not really think about that or the other rider. I stay focused on myself during the whole day, during the practice everything. So, I will just try to stay and stay like that during the last race.”