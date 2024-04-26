Racerhead #17

Brownie And The East Coast Swing (Keefer)

I've decided to let Mike Brown take the reins and let him handle my son Aden's on/off bike training here in Georgia. Mike is currently at the Triumph facility in Culloden, Georgia, training Jalek Swoll as well as helping out around the facility. Mike is one of the friendliest humans ever but a beast on the bike so what better person to help my kid toughen up a little bit for the upcoming summer months of amateur motocross? I feel like Mike Brown has that old-school tough mentality as well as enough new school knowledge, as he comes from the Baker's Factory, that Aden could benefit from. As I have seen firsthand this past week, there is no lack of training around these parts. Thick skin must be had and a will to dig is something you'll need when training with Brownie. He is not afraid to tell you when you need to be better but also has a solution for the parts in your riding/program that need work. If you aren't good or don't feel like training, you'll hear it. However, if you get the training in and give it your all, you'll hear positive reinforcement. The reason I know this is because I've been tagging along and doing most of the on-bike work this week with the boys here and I can tell you that my mid-40 body is feeling it.

Triumph and the team are gearing up for the outdoors and I think a lot of people will be surprised on how well Joey Savatgy is riding. Savatgy has been patiently waiting to get back into racing and in a short few weeks, we will be able to see the #17 back on the track. Swoll also is a sleeper and is no slouch at these outdoor races, so Triumph will be well represented this summer. I, for one, am headed back to the good ol’ high dez to get back to regularly scheduled programming, but being back here and riding these tracks makes me appreciate what y’all get to ride. Great dirt to test on has me thinking that we need a Keefer Inc. "East Coast" Testing division! My 18-year-old inner self is super jealous of Aden right now. Great tracks, hot weather and long days of riding/training makes me wish I was young again.

TIGER (Matthes)

Something interesting is happening in my homeland with some top American amateur racers. Drew Adams, a Team Green prospect, is committed to three Canadian Nationals for the Kawasaki team while 17-year-old Australian Thomas "Tiger" Wood has been picked up by the Gopher Dunes Honda team to do the whole series. Years ago, big time USA amateurs like Kyle Chisholm, Josh Woods, Nick Wey and others raced a few races here or there or the entire series and it looks like that's back for 2024.

Lucas Mirtl is Wood's agent and he reached out to GDR Honda's Derek Schuster about putting Wood on the team for the summer. Derek's been used to working with American Honda and Mirtl before, he's got Canadian MX stalwart Tyler Medaglia also in MX2 and Wood will be the young kid learning the ropes. I think the plan is that instead of racing the few U.S. amateur races, going to the nine-round Canadian series with 25 minute motos against men like Medaglia and past champ Kaven Benoit will help Wood and his development.

Last weekend was a local kick off race at the sand track of Gopher Dunes and Wood acquitted himself quite well against some solid Canadian pros. Wood has just been on a 250F for a few months and kept them in site. He figures to be a top five MX2 rider up in the Great White North for this year. Great thing for Wood and Adams and also, great for the series up there.