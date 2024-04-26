Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Full Schedule

First Look: Philadelphia SX Preview

April 26, 2024 4:35pm | by: &

Ahead of the first Philadelphia Supercross since 1980, Tom Journet and Mitch Kendra caught up with a handful of riders as we preview 15th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Hear from Seth Hammaker, Coty Schock, Kyle Peters, Logan Leitzel, Bryce Shelly, Nick Romano, Dean Wilson, Ty Masterpool, and Chance Hymas. Then, watch some raw riding footage from a sunny press day. 

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now