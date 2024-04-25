Philadelphia is an uncommon stop for Monster Energy Supercross. New venues and new cities are a welcome change for many, bringing a change of scenery and engaging new markets. Philadelphia is known for being a hard-nosed, no-nonsense type area and this season’s racing fits that perfectly. The battles in all three championships have not been for the faint hearted. Big point swings and bigger crashes have marked this 2024 season. With three rounds to go, how crazy is this going to get? Last season was pure chaos as we headed towards the finale (Nashville and Denver), and it feels like we are ramping to that again. The crashes we saw last weekend were a warning shot across the bow in what could be a full-blown donnybrook.
The start in Philly is middle-of-the-road for length and bends into a tight left hand 180. This will make the inside line uber critical for positioning. Getting pushed wide will result in a poor start nearly every time. Those that like to start in the middle of the starting grid will need to ensure that they brake early and lean on the inside. That ups the ante on risk, though, as those riders to the inside may not be able to stop on cue. My suggestion is start middle-to-inside and have more control over one’s destiny.
The first rhythm section is straight forward as riders will double onto a layered tabletop and then double over a 5-foot jump and double into the corner.
A bowl berm sends riders immediately back the other direction and over a standard supercross triple. The landing on that triple barrels immediately into another bowl berm and then alongside the sideline of Lincoln Financial Field.
This rhythm section has a bit of a curve in it, and this is something I’m not a fan of. The curve creates a one-lined scenario as the lead rider will start left and simply drift right, blocking any angle the following rider could use (or vice versa). The following rider gets cut off in both scenarios and forcing it can lead to disastrous outcomes. We saw a curve in the rhythms at Glendale and that prevented passing options from opening up in areas where they should have been plenty of options.
The best line in Philly will be to step over the first tabletop and then quad to the backside of the 5-footer. This will set up for a triple up and over the next tall 5-footer and then either triple or go 2-1 into the corner (2-1 if wanting the inside). The trouble here is that this combination will require weaving all over the track with the curves. This is begging for unintentional cross jumping if riders are side-by-side. Again, this is poor design and let’s hope they don’t actually put this into reality.
The next rhythm spans the width of the stadium and is the second standard supercross triple of the Philly layout. A tight left hand 180 bends back the other direction and will lead to either a 3-2 or 2-3. I like the former option as it allows for riders to stick to the inside upon landing. That inside will be important as the next corner is a long, sweeping 180 with rollers in it. The inside will dominate here as shortening the track is the fastest way.
Riders will then cross over the start straight and past the mechanics’ area before bending into a left hand 90. A whoops section runs alongside the sideline of Lincoln Financial Field and will stick to that nine obstacle variety. With a roller and slower 90-degree corner for a lead in, riders will likely have their choice of blitzing or jumping through these. With Philly being a new venue, we will have to learn how this dirt deteriorates as we go. Watch for riders to analyze this dynamic on the parade lap before their main event.
A netted 180 slingshots riders back towards the finish line jump and then into another immediate 180 back down the start straight. That leads into the first corner and begins lap two.
Who’s Hot:
Jett Lawrence finally makes it back to the hot spot after his impressive, calculated Nashville win. He holds a five-point lead going into the final three rounds.
Eli Tomac led several laps, set the fastest lap time, but was unable to match Jett’s mid-race onslaught. Still, he has been much better as of late.
RJ Hampshire did the thing, qualifying fastest, winning his heat race and then dominating the main event. He needed a points haul and that’s exactly what he got.
Tom Vialle may have had a quiet main event but that was a great thing big picture. He now holds a 13-point lead with two rounds left in 250SX East Region.
Jo Shimoda snagged a runner-up spot in typical late season fashion. If he could ever get off to a fast start in a series, he could be a serious contender.
Who’s Not:
Cameron McAdoo had a horrific Nashville experience. His qualifying practice collision with Logan Leitzel left him battered and bruised. His first lap crash in the main event finished him off. He is questionable for Philadelphia.
Ken Roczen’s shock bladder failed him and did he ever pay the price. His spectacular get off was the photo sequence of the weekend of even the year. He will be out for an extended period with several leg and knee complications.
Levi Kitchen came together with his teammate McAdoo on the first rhythm straight and went down in heap. The fact that he was able to collect any points was a sign of his grit. He now sits two points down with two rounds to go. His 250 West division resumes next weekend in Denver.
Haiden Deegan had a big opportunity in Nashville that he simply couldn’t cash in on. His tough heat race set up for a poor gate pick in the main event which led to a poor start. These things tend to snowball at showdown races as the doubled competition levels don’t leave room for error.
Bold Predictions:
After Nashville’s crashes and injuries, all of the pyro during opening ceremonies is infused with sage.
Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad pools their riders’ collective working body parts together to field one healthy rider.
In hopes of winning the 250SX East Region title, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing hires the remaining riders on the entry list that are not under contract.
My Picks:
250
450
Jettson
CW2
Tomac