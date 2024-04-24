This weekend’s 15th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This will be the first race at this venue and the first Philadelphia round of supercross since 1980. But you will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the Philadelphia Supercross will race during the day. Also note that the race airs live on NBC this weekend.

What you need to know the most for Philadelphia: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. Stay tuned for the full race day schedule. Also, 450s will race their heats first this weekend, and 250 heats will race second. The 250 main will still take place before the 450 main.

At this moment, Philadelphia weather is expected to be a high of about 63 degrees Fahrenheit and cloudy on race day.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on NBC and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.