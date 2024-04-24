Results Archive
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Full Schedule

Live PulpMX/Racer X Show Friday Night Before Denver SX — Get Tickets Now!

April 24, 2024 2:00pm | by:
Live PulpMX/Racer X Show Friday Night Before Denver SX — Get Tickets Now!

We brought back our PulpMX/Racer X Live Shows this year and our first two of 2024, ahead of the Indianapolis and St. Louis Supercross rounds, were a blast! We will have another show ahead of the Denver SX as Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and some surprise guests will take to the stage to bench race, take your questions, and maybe even have a push-up competition! Come hang out with the guys as they dig into all sorts of topics.

Our shows are held on the Friday nights prior to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross races. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Thanks to our sponsor, Fly Racing.

Friday Night Before Denver Supercross

The Denver Supercross is Saturday, May 4, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, May 3).

General Admission Tickets: $35 (Purchase Below)

When:
Friday, May 3, 2024

Where:
Oriental Theater
Address: 4335 W 44th Ave, Denver, CO 80212

Times:
Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.
Show Starts: 7:30 p.m.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE Denver SX LIVE SHOW

Main image by Alec Gaut

