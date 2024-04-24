Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Keir Sexton

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Keir Sexton

April 24, 2024 2:30pm
by:

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I catch up to Keir Sexton, father of Chase Sexton, to talk about the move to KTM, working closely with your kid, how to balance racing and home life, his path to where he is now, their GEICO Honda days, and more.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I catch up to Keir Sexton, father of Chase Sexton, to talk about the move to KTM, working closely with your kid, how to balance racing and home life, his path to where he is now, their GEICO Honda days, and more.

  • Keir and Chase Sexton
    Keir and Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

Listen to the Keir Sexton podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

