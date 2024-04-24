Wow, the Nashville Supercross, like last year, provided us with some real talking points, and not all of them good. Like last year, the dirt that rutted up in the a.m. and then kind of stayed that way for the rest of the day, proved to be a challenge for some riders. We had some serious crashes again, so I’m guessing Nissan Stadium is built on some sort of Indian burial ground?

The less said about the track design the better, I think. It wasn’t good, we had singles to nowhere, we had a weirdo bend in the turn before the whoops, we had a flat turn after the whoops and yeah, we all have bad days. The track designers had a bad day in Nashville. Moving on…

Three nutty things happened at the race and here’s my personal ranking of the three, ICYW.

#1 | Mitch Payton’s two red-plate holders crashing into each other and both getting hurt, including one pulling out of the race.

#2 | Ken Roczen answering the question of, “What would happen if I had zero oil in my shock and I tried to hit a set of whoops?”

#3 | Chase Sexton’s bike malfunctioning (not sure I buy the very hurried, “A rock broke the throttle body and it stuck,” explanation but something happened) and him almost looping out onto a single jump and weeding himself.

Hence the burial comment up above. Man, it got nutty, and it sounds like out of the four riders who were hurt above, Ken Roczen broke his tibia plateau, foot, and toe, while Cameron McAdoo goes for an MRI this week to determine the extent of his injury and if it will keep him out of racing. Sexton seems to be okay and you'd think Kitchen will be back for Denver next weekend, but even he had to go to the hospital after the race. Indian burial ground!