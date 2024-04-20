Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX Showdown Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Full Schedule
Open Mic: When Sexton Surges

Open Mic When Sexton Surges

April 20, 2024 11:40am
by:

Did you know that in Chase Sexton's 450SX career, his average finish over the last five races of the season is a third, where his average over the races before that is a sixth? The Red Bull KTM rider is somehow just 15 points out of the 450 series lead in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which is actually closer than he was at this stage of the championship last year. That's surprising because while Sexton was super, duper fast for most of 2023, he's been, well, by his words, "horrible" for a lot of 2024. Again, his words not ours. But, somehow, he's still in it, and plus, he usually rallies this time of the year. We talked to him about this yesterday on press day.

Racer X: Are you gonna win one of these dude? It’s getting closer and closer.
Chase Sexton: Yeah, I haven't won since, it was like round two. Thanks for reminding me I haven’t won a race in awhile.

Yeah, sorry to remind you.  I know you I want to win in the dry, but you're definitely there now, right?
It's better now than ever.

  • Align Media
  • Align Media

So, you're only 15 points down. Are you almost surprised?
Yes!. Like I've been horrible for most of the year.

Okay you're worse than me now. Now you're saying the word horrible.
I mean, I had some like glimpses of where I was decent, but I never, like, felt that good, to be honest. It's not like I'm all the way there yet, but I'm definitely the closest I've been. I’m able to win now, I think.

With all the races were you probably left saying, “Darn it!” there's no way you thought I'll be 15 points down with four to go.
No, especially after like my hand [injury], all that stuff. I was in such a bad spot for six or seven weeks. It's crazy to think that I'm where I'm at, but now I want to take advantage of being where I am.

Do you just focus on winning? Do you even think about anything else?
No. You just focus on winning and let the cards fall. Get good starts and get away from the chaos.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 261
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 261
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 246
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 231
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 222
Full Standings

This [Nashville] is where it started last year.
Yes! Last five races are kind of my…if you look at any of my series prior to last year even, I've always been good last five races.

Yeah, even the year, before you weren't winning out, but you were getting second and third every week.
If you look at 2020, okay. I got beat by Shane [McElrath] two times in a row and then I didn't lose a race that year.

Yeah, those Salt Lake races, that was like the best you rode.
It kept getting better.

Honestly, if you don't get knocked down in New Jersey last year… You were rolling [Sexton won four of the last five races last year, New Jersey was his only loss].
Yeah, exactly. I was so mad after that race because when I got knocked down when I was up where I needed to be, especially in a mud race. And even if I don't beat Justin, like, second is better than fourth. I could have gone like 1-2-1-1-1-1 and I could have been within 10 points [leaving New Jersey] instead of 15 or 14 or whatever it was.

So, it really started in Atlanta last year, like this phase of the season.
It started really in Phoenix. Phoenix was the first race back from break and I think that was right after Seattle when I crashed. So then I had six races, I won four of the last six. There was the New Jersey race, and even Phoenix I got second and I was pretty close. I just wasn't quite all there yet.

Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now