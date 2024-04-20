This [Nashville] is where it started last year.

Yes! Last five races are kind of my…if you look at any of my series prior to last year even, I've always been good last five races.

Yeah, even the year, before you weren't winning out, but you were getting second and third every week.

If you look at 2020, okay. I got beat by Shane [McElrath] two times in a row and then I didn't lose a race that year.

Yeah, those Salt Lake races, that was like the best you rode.

It kept getting better.

Honestly, if you don't get knocked down in New Jersey last year… You were rolling [Sexton won four of the last five races last year, New Jersey was his only loss].

Yeah, exactly. I was so mad after that race because when I got knocked down when I was up where I needed to be, especially in a mud race. And even if I don't beat Justin, like, second is better than fourth. I could have gone like 1-2-1-1-1-1 and I could have been within 10 points [leaving New Jersey] instead of 15 or 14 or whatever it was.

So, it really started in Atlanta last year, like this phase of the season.

It started really in Phoenix. Phoenix was the first race back from break and I think that was right after Seattle when I crashed. So then I had six races, I won four of the last six. There was the New Jersey race, and even Phoenix I got second and I was pretty close. I just wasn't quite all there yet.