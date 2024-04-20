Did you know that in Chase Sexton's 450SX career, his average finish over the last five races of the season is a third, where his average over the races before that is a sixth? The Red Bull KTM rider is somehow just 15 points out of the 450 series lead in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which is actually closer than he was at this stage of the championship last year. That's surprising because while Sexton was super, duper fast for most of 2023, he's been, well, by his words, "horrible" for a lot of 2024. Again, his words not ours. But, somehow, he's still in it, and plus, he usually rallies this time of the year. We talked to him about this yesterday on press day.
Racer X: Are you gonna win one of these dude? It’s getting closer and closer.
Chase Sexton: Yeah, I haven't won since, it was like round two. Thanks for reminding me I haven’t won a race in awhile.
Yeah, sorry to remind you. I know you I want to win in the dry, but you're definitely there now, right?
It's better now than ever.
So, you're only 15 points down. Are you almost surprised?
Yes!. Like I've been horrible for most of the year.
Okay you're worse than me now. Now you're saying the word horrible.
I mean, I had some like glimpses of where I was decent, but I never, like, felt that good, to be honest. It's not like I'm all the way there yet, but I'm definitely the closest I've been. I’m able to win now, I think.
With all the races were you probably left saying, “Darn it!” there's no way you thought I'll be 15 points down with four to go.
No, especially after like my hand [injury], all that stuff. I was in such a bad spot for six or seven weeks. It's crazy to think that I'm where I'm at, but now I want to take advantage of being where I am.
Do you just focus on winning? Do you even think about anything else?
No. You just focus on winning and let the cards fall. Get good starts and get away from the chaos.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|261
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|261
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|246
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|231
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|222
This [Nashville] is where it started last year.
Yes! Last five races are kind of my…if you look at any of my series prior to last year even, I've always been good last five races.
Yeah, even the year, before you weren't winning out, but you were getting second and third every week.
If you look at 2020, okay. I got beat by Shane [McElrath] two times in a row and then I didn't lose a race that year.
Yeah, those Salt Lake races, that was like the best you rode.
It kept getting better.
Honestly, if you don't get knocked down in New Jersey last year… You were rolling [Sexton won four of the last five races last year, New Jersey was his only loss].
Yeah, exactly. I was so mad after that race because when I got knocked down when I was up where I needed to be, especially in a mud race. And even if I don't beat Justin, like, second is better than fourth. I could have gone like 1-2-1-1-1-1 and I could have been within 10 points [leaving New Jersey] instead of 15 or 14 or whatever it was.
So, it really started in Atlanta last year, like this phase of the season.
It started really in Phoenix. Phoenix was the first race back from break and I think that was right after Seattle when I crashed. So then I had six races, I won four of the last six. There was the New Jersey race, and even Phoenix I got second and I was pretty close. I just wasn't quite all there yet.