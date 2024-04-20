Coty Schock, Lorenzo Locurcio, & Phil Nicoletti handle three questions at the Foxborough Supercross. The trio answers 1) Name a current New England Patriots Player. 2) If you had to bet on the winner of a motocross golf tournament, who would it be? And 3) Can you name Adam Cianciarulo's last name? Check out what the three riders had to say.

Film: Mitch Kendra

Edit: Tom Journet

