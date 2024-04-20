Back in It?

Haiden Deegan really brought the heat in Foxborough, where he led every single of the main event to take his second career 250SX win. He still faces a 13-point deficit to McAdoo, but the win was a step in the right direction in clawing his way back into championship contention. And, with the volatile nature of the showdowns, the potential to make some big gains is there. How will Deegan’s championship picture look following Nashville?

Staying in It

Just four points separate Tom Vialle and McAdoo. That’s not much, but with the end of the season approaching, every point, and the opportunities to earn them, seem to take on additional value. So even though Vialle is still very much in it, this weekend has the potential to be a pivotal moment in his season. If he falters, and McAdoo wins, it could be extremely difficult to recover with just two more races left after Nashville. If he wins, it’ll put him in a much better position to compete for the title. -Hansel

Your Move, RJ

If there was ever a time for RJ Hampshire to make something happen, this is it. With just three 250SX West Region races remaining, he trails a surging Levi Kitchen by 15 points. And, with Kitchen standing head and shoulders above the rest of the 250SX West Region lately, Hampshire’s best bet at making up a meaningful number of points lies in the showdown this weekend in Nashville. If he can get a win, or somehow take at least seven or eight points out of Kitchen’s lead, his championship hopes will look a whole lot healthier going into the final two. -Hansel