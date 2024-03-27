Justin Barcia, Derek Drake, and TJ Albright handle three questions at Seattle. If you could pick one international city to race in, where would it be? What team did you always want to ride for growing up? And would you enjoy racing a series that brings the best of MXGP and AMA competition together?

Film/edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.