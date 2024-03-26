GasGas Celebrates 2023 MXGP World Champion with Special MC 450F Prado Edition

Want more? Check out this list of what else you’ll find on the MC 450F Prado Edition…

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing graphics – the latest team design for the 2024 season applied using in-mold technology

Optional number 61 decals – For those who wish to create an exact Jorge Prado replica dirt bike!

Signed front number plate – An additional #1 front plate signed by Jorge is included with each MC 450F Prado Edition.

Pirelli Scorpion™ MX 32™ Mid Soft tires – MXGP World Championship winning rubber for maximum grip on every circuit.

Connectivity Unit Offroad – Create multiple engine maps to suit track conditions and your style with ease once you’ve paired your bike with the GASGAS+ app.

GPS Sensor – Records your lap times, shows your line choices, and offers amazing insights into your riding with all the data clearly displayed on the GASGAS+ app.

GASGAS+ App – Free to download and once paired with the CUO you can set up your MC 450F Prado Edition, take advantage of recommended suspension settings, and follow the service schedule for the bike.

Frame and motor mounts – Reduced material for improved chassis flex, reduced weight, and improves handling, especially when entering corners.

Factory wheels – Black rims and spokes, red hubs and nipples. What’s not to love? CNC-machined triple clamps with two offset options – A choice of 20mm or 22mm offset options lets you discover your favorite set-up. Oh, and they’re anodized red!

WP XACT split air front fork and WP XACT shock – With settings developed to suit the updated frame and linkage.

Redesigned front fender – Blends perfectly into the front number plate and houses the GPS sensor.

Frame protection kit – Made from two materials for improved grip on the bike.

Updated rear linkage – Low friction seals and a smaller linkage bolt aid handling and traction.

Rear brake pedal – Improves braking regardless of the track conditions.

Handlebar mounts – A larger surface area reduces the chance of the bars twisting in a crash.

Wider rear fender – Keeps more mud at bay and allows for the logos on new graphics to be just a little bit bigger.

And so much more – Akrapovic silencer, Hinson clutch cover, soft Odi grips, and a holeshot device.

The MC 450F Prado Edition is available now! If you want to get your hands on one, speak to your local GASGAS dealer today as each limited-edition model is expected to sell out within days… Be quick!

Download images of the GASGAS MC 450F Prado Edition here.

Check out the full spec of the MC 450F Prado Edition right here.

Learn everything related to our new app, GASGAS+, right here.