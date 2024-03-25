It didn’t end in a win, but at one point in the Seattle round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Jett Lawrence was making an even bigger statement than usual. He was ripping through the pack. He was jumping over the sand wall that gave most riders fits, he was consistently getting the triples in the rhythm lanes. His best lap was nearly two seconds faster than anyone else. He is getting scarier every week. He’s still a rookie though, and this time he made a costly miscalculation. He was too far behind Cooper Webb when he tried to make a move in the sand. They hit in the sand, and Jett found himself on the ground, kind of the opposite of when Webb hit him in a heat race two weeks ago in Birmingham.

“I kinda caught up to Cooper and Chase. Just kind of got too confident at one turn and ended up clipping the back of Cooper,” said the 450 SX series leader in Monster Energy Supercross.