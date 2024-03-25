Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Seattle

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Seattle

March 25, 2024 1:00pm
by:

FLY Racing is excited to celebrate its 25th anniversary and introduce the 2024 line-up. The new look and feel signaled a pivot for FLY Racing, a step out and a step up. Led by the all-new Formula S helmet powered by the FLY Smart app, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of product performance and design. We would like to thank our loyal dealers and customers for 25 incredible years and look forward to the next 25 and beyond! Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at worldwide motocross and off-road events in 2023.

The Seattle Supercross was exciting and provided lots to talk about with Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and me, including Jett Lawrence’s ridiculous speed, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton’s battle, Levi Kitchen’s dominance, Jeremy “The King” McGrath, and more.

Listen to the Seattle SX review podcast file directly, or listen below or get it from the PulpMX App, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Get  20% off with our promo code (type in racerx ), which you can check out OnXMaps.com.

Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now