Earlier this season, Aaron Plessinger was on top of the world—literally, he had the points lead! But racing is nothing if not a roller coaster, both in results and emotion, and things took a turn for the worse in Daytona, where Plessinger crashed while running sixth and finished 18th. Plessinger now sits sixth in the standings and is 50 points out of the lead. But, as we saw in Seattle, the cowboy has plenty of fight left in him—he battled Jett Lawrence hard in the heat race, and earned an extremely solid fourth in the main. We spoke with AP immediately following the race to get his take on a great weekend.

Racer X: You looked good out there tonight, take us through it.

Aaron Plessinger: Yeah, thank you. The last few weeks have been really tough and it’s nice to bounce back with a fourth. I wish it would have been a third, we were close to it. I got off to a pretty good start and got shuffled back early. It seemed like 11th or 12th, and I started coming through the pack. Jett [Lawrence] and I got together, and we started picking people off. I knew he would have some good lines so I just kind of snuck in behind him and started using his lines. We stayed the same for a little bit, and I fell off the pace for a couple laps. I started picking it back up at the end but came up short on the podium. I was kinda pissed, but after the last couple weeks, I haven’t finished in the top five. It's probably been about a month, so I needed that. It’s going to be a good week, and I’ll be going into St. Louis feeling good.

You said you were watching Jett’s lines. What’d you pick up on?

We went through the sand, and he started jumping that wall, and I started jumping it too. He switched it up in one of the rhythm lanes, I can’t remember what we were doing there. But I learned that too, and I figured out a better line in the whoops than him. Just little things around the track. He’s so creative, and very smart, obviously.