Cooper, you said fewer mistakes, but would you also describe this as you having greater determination? It's just like you refuse to lose.

Webb: Yeah, I mean, I don't know if I was necessarily the best rider tonight, but I put myself in a great position and you just can't give up. I think that's kind of always been my approach is to never give up. I felt really good at the beginning of the race. I got into second and obviously I'm aware of my surroundings. I knew Jett was coming and you could kind of hear him and I was just trying to kind of lock in and I knew he, like, we made a little bit of…like he tried the inside. I was going outside in the sand and I felt him and the crowd went crazy. So I'm like, 'Oh, man, he fell.' So that's when I knew, like he's either gonna get up and come after us or, this is my chance to try to kind of catch Chase and I locked in. It was tough because you could go out there and do a great lap and, you know, maybe catch your competitor a second and then you could lose a second the next lap by missing a rhythm. So you had to be smart. I feel like I was just doing my laps consistently trying not to make mistakes. But, you gotta go fast, too, and that's where it's tough because that's where you wanna go fast, but you can push it and make mistakes. It was just staying consistent, put myself in a good position, like you said, I never give up. You never know what can happen.

Would you say it's more physically taxing or more of a mental challenge?

Webb: Yeah, a little bit of both, right? It's always physical. We're pushing a new level I feel like right now. So it's definitely physical but you get to a point, at least for me, where you try harder and then you get worse a little bit. So that's where you almost get the old saying, slow down to go faster and I think that was a little bit of what you had to do, was just push where you could jump the rhythms every lap. Try not to make mistakes, get clean laps, get away from the lappers. These types of races, they're always physically demanding but I think at the top it does become a mental battle for sure.

Cooper, we saw you jumping over the wall out of the sand. Did you do that in qualifying earlier today?

Webb: No, I never did it all day. I looked at it on track walk and I thought it was doable. I think me and Jett were getting close. I saw on the site lap, if you went outside, there was an opportunity. And so it was really good until it wasn't, you know? The lip went away and then that's where I struggled because I didn't really have too good of a backup plan there. It did get a little sketchy a few times when I clipped it. I thought I was going over the bars but, we rode her out.

Just walk us through that last lap and especially that last turn there.

Webb: I knew he was actually really good at jumping through the whoops. I was kind of struggling in that department. I was pretty good in the rhythm before so I kneww if I just clean the rhythms I could put myself in a decent position, and as I was going through the whoops, I kind of wanted to be in the middle that way, in the second or last turn, I could kind of dictate where he went. I just knew, straight up, for the next turn, if I'm kind of dictating on the right side, I can either run him wide or cut tight or whatever I need to do. And I think he, you know, about halfway through [the turn], I heard him shut off. I kind of thought he would try to dive in the inside, which I would assess he was thinking that. So I was like, 'Hey, I'm just gonna hug the bales.' He can't get inside! [Laughs]

Sexton: I didn't even know it was last lap. I didn't see the white flag come out but I looked at the tower and I saw zero seconds left. So I'm like, well, this is probably it. So I was really good [in the sand]. Obviously, I wasn't good there in the beginning of the race, but I was good in the sand [at the end] and I came out of the corner where I stalled, it went up pretty much into the tough block, lost some time there. And then I was good on the on-off. Coming into the sand, I caught him and then I just, I nailed the rest of the track, but he did too. And then in the whoops, I was good at jumping. I was good over that wall and he went to that second rut and I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go outside and cut across and ….I can't cut across.' I got next to him, and then I was just looking for any opening I could get in that last corner, but there wasn't much there. He pretty much sealed the deal there. I went around the outside but you ain't passing somebody in this class on the outside like that at the last corner. I tried my best but ended up coming up short.