By this point in 2001, everyone knew Ricky Carmichael was moving from Team Green, who he had spent his entire pro career with, to join the Factory Honda team for the 2002 season, but Ricky still had much to prove on the Kawasaki as he tried to wrap up the 2001 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Down but not out, Kevin Windham made a huge turning point out of Washougal and began to close on what felt like an unsurmountable lead to eventually end with one of the closest title fights in history.

