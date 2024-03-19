With the completion of the Indianapolis Supercross, we are now five rounds down in both the 250SX West Region and East Region. So, after five rounds in both 250SX divisions, here is a quick update on the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points. The overall 250SMX points will take riders’ individual points in both AMA Supercross and Motocross and determine their position heading into the three-race playoff SMX championship. The first SMX round will be worth a single event, then the second round points will be double an event’s worth of points, and the third and final playoff round will be triple an event’s worth of points, making it possible for a winner-takes-all showdown.

Riders inside the top 20 overall in combined 250SX Class AMA Supercross and 250 Class AMA Motocross points will be awarded with qualifying points heading into the first playoff round. The rider in first place will enter with 25 points all the way down through the rider in 20th who will receive two points. Riders 21st through 30th AND riders with at least one AMA Supercross main event win (or Triple Crown overall win) and/or one AMA Motocross overall win will head to the first round LCQ. There are still seven total rounds of supercross to go (five in 250SX West and four in 250SX East), plus all 11 rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but this is our first look at the SMX standings. We will revisit these points standings after supercross concludes, then again after Pro Motocross concludes, and maybe some time during Pro Motocross if things change drastically. Need a refresher on the SMX format? Read our feature How Does SuperMotocrss Work? from last year.

So, taking a look at the 250SMX provisional qualifying standings, 250SX West Region points leader Levi Kitchen (106 points) sits in the top spot. Kitchen has finishes of 3-2-5-1-2 as the most consistent rider so far in either division. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider is followed by Jordon Smith (102 points) and RJ Hampshire (101 points) in the West Region as 250SX East Region P1 Cameron McAdoo (98 points) and P2 Tom Vialle (96 points) sit fourth and fifth, respectively. All of the top five riders have at least one supercross win, so they are all guaranteed a spot in the LCQ at all three SMX rounds, no matter where they land in the overall SMX points standings at the end of Pro Motocross. Again, race wins only guarantee a spot in the LCQ races. Getting into the points-paying motos is on the riders!

