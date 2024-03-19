Results Archive
Redux: 250SMX Points Update

Redux 250SMX Points Update

March 19, 2024 5:00pm
by:

With the completion of the Indianapolis Supercross, we are now five rounds down in both the 250SX West Region and East Region. So, after five rounds in both 250SX divisions, here is a quick update on the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points. The overall 250SMX points will take riders’ individual points in both AMA Supercross and Motocross and determine their position heading into the three-race playoff SMX championship. The first SMX round will be worth a single event, then the second round points will be double an event’s worth of points, and the third and final playoff round will be triple an event’s worth of points, making it possible for a winner-takes-all showdown.

Riders inside the top 20 overall in combined 250SX Class AMA Supercross and 250 Class AMA Motocross points will be awarded with qualifying points heading into the first playoff round. The rider in first place will enter with 25 points all the way down through the rider in 20th who will receive two points. Riders 21st through 30th AND riders with at least one AMA Supercross main event win (or Triple Crown overall win) and/or one AMA Motocross overall win will head to the first round LCQ. There are still seven total rounds of supercross to go (five in 250SX West and four in 250SX East), plus all 11 rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but this is our first look at the SMX standings. We will revisit these points standings after supercross concludes, then again after Pro Motocross concludes, and maybe some time during Pro Motocross if things change drastically. Need a refresher on the SMX format? Read our feature How Does SuperMotocrss Work? from last year.

So, taking a look at the 250SMX provisional qualifying standings, 250SX West Region points leader Levi Kitchen (106 points) sits in the top spot. Kitchen has finishes of 3-2-5-1-2 as the most consistent rider so far in either division. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider is followed by Jordon Smith (102 points) and RJ Hampshire (101 points) in the West Region as 250SX East Region P1 Cameron McAdoo (98 points) and P2 Tom Vialle (96 points) sit fourth and fifth, respectively. All of the top five riders have at least one supercross win, so they are all guaranteed a spot in the LCQ at all three SMX rounds, no matter where they land in the overall SMX points standings at the end of Pro Motocross. Again, race wins only guarantee a spot in the LCQ races. Getting into the points-paying motos is on the riders!

Related: Three SMX Playoff Round Locations Announced

Levi Kitchen leads the 250SMX standings after five rounds from both 250SX divisions. 
Levi Kitchen leads the 250SMX standings after five rounds from both 250SX divisions.  Align Media

Speaking of riders with a win, note Nate Thrasher and Austin Forkner. Thrasher (23rd with 57 points) and Forkner (31st with 27 points)—both out of the top 20 for a direct transfer spot at the moment and both got banged up here during supercross. About a month removed from his hard crash in Arizona, Thrasher is anticipating returning to racing this weekend in Seattle, Washington. Expect the #57 to move up some in the standings—both West and SMX qualifying—this weekend. As for Forkner, there is no timetable on his return to racing, although he did post on Instagram he was working in the gym recently.

Riders not with a win that might move up in the 250SMX standings if they remain healthy and put together a solid Pro Motocross season could be: Nick Romano (25th), Jeremy Martin (27th), Ryder DiFrancesco (28th), injured at the moment Max Vohland (35th), Talon Hawkins (37th), Preston Boespflug (39th), Trevor Colip (41st), Luca Marsalisi (45th), Jace Kessler (50th), Jeremy Hand (51st), and Cullin Park (67th), amongst others.

Of the top 40 riders at the moment, exactly half are 250SX West Region riders and half are 250SX East Region riders. Of the 71 riders to earn at least one point in 250SX so far this season, 39 riders are from the 250SX East Region and 32 are from the West Region.

Again, still lots of racing left before these spots are final, but this is our first look where everyone currently stands.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 106 25
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 102 22
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 101 20
4Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 98 18
5Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 96 17
6Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 87 16
7Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 87 15
8Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 82 14
9Coty Schock
Dover, DE United States 79 13
10Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 74 12
11Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 72 11
12Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 71 10
13Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States 67 9
14Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 65 8
15Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 63 7
16Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 62 6
17Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 60 5
18Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 58 4
19Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 58 3
20Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 58 2
21Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 56 0
22Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States 53 0
23Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 50 0
24Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 44 0
25Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 43 0
26Cole Thompson Brigden, ON Canada 43 0
27Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States 42 0
28Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 42 0
29Joshua Varize Perris, CA United States 41 0
30Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States 41 0
Full Standings

