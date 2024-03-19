With the completion of the Indianapolis Supercross, we are now five rounds down in both the 250SX West Region and East Region. So, after five rounds in both 250SX divisions, here is a quick update on the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points. The overall 250SMX points will take riders’ individual points in both AMA Supercross and Motocross and determine their position heading into the three-race playoff SMX championship. The first SMX round will be worth a single event, then the second round points will be double an event’s worth of points, and the third and final playoff round will be triple an event’s worth of points, making it possible for a winner-takes-all showdown.
Riders inside the top 20 overall in combined 250SX Class AMA Supercross and 250 Class AMA Motocross points will be awarded with qualifying points heading into the first playoff round. The rider in first place will enter with 25 points all the way down through the rider in 20th who will receive two points. Riders 21st through 30th AND riders with at least one AMA Supercross main event win (or Triple Crown overall win) and/or one AMA Motocross overall win will head to the first round LCQ. There are still seven total rounds of supercross to go (five in 250SX West and four in 250SX East), plus all 11 rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but this is our first look at the SMX standings. We will revisit these points standings after supercross concludes, then again after Pro Motocross concludes, and maybe some time during Pro Motocross if things change drastically. Need a refresher on the SMX format? Read our feature How Does SuperMotocrss Work? from last year.
So, taking a look at the 250SMX provisional qualifying standings, 250SX West Region points leader Levi Kitchen (106 points) sits in the top spot. Kitchen has finishes of 3-2-5-1-2 as the most consistent rider so far in either division. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider is followed by Jordon Smith (102 points) and RJ Hampshire (101 points) in the West Region as 250SX East Region P1 Cameron McAdoo (98 points) and P2 Tom Vialle (96 points) sit fourth and fifth, respectively. All of the top five riders have at least one supercross win, so they are all guaranteed a spot in the LCQ at all three SMX rounds, no matter where they land in the overall SMX points standings at the end of Pro Motocross. Again, race wins only guarantee a spot in the LCQ races. Getting into the points-paying motos is on the riders!
Speaking of riders with a win, note Nate Thrasher and Austin Forkner. Thrasher (23rd with 57 points) and Forkner (31st with 27 points)—both out of the top 20 for a direct transfer spot at the moment and both got banged up here during supercross. About a month removed from his hard crash in Arizona, Thrasher is anticipating returning to racing this weekend in Seattle, Washington. Expect the #57 to move up some in the standings—both West and SMX qualifying—this weekend. As for Forkner, there is no timetable on his return to racing, although he did post on Instagram he was working in the gym recently.
Riders not with a win that might move up in the 250SMX standings if they remain healthy and put together a solid Pro Motocross season could be: Nick Romano (25th), Jeremy Martin (27th), Ryder DiFrancesco (28th), injured at the moment Max Vohland (35th), Talon Hawkins (37th), Preston Boespflug (39th), Trevor Colip (41st), Luca Marsalisi (45th), Jace Kessler (50th), Jeremy Hand (51st), and Cullin Park (67th), amongst others.
Of the top 40 riders at the moment, exactly half are 250SX West Region riders and half are 250SX East Region riders. Of the 71 riders to earn at least one point in 250SX so far this season, 39 riders are from the 250SX East Region and 32 are from the West Region.
Again, still lots of racing left before these spots are final, but this is our first look where everyone currently stands.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|106
|25
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|102
|22
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|101
|20
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|98
|18
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|96
|17
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|87
|16
|7
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|15
|8
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|82
|14
|9
|
Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|79
|13
|10
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|74
|12
|11
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|72
|11
|12
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|71
|10
|13
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|67
|9
|14
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|65
|8
|15
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|63
|7
|16
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|62
|6
|17
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|60
|5
|18
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|58
|4
|19
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|58
|3
|20
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|58
|2
|21
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|56
|0
|22
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|53
|0
|23
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|50
|0
|24
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|44
|0
|25
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|43
|0
|26
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|43
|0
|27
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|42
|0
|28
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|42
|0
|29
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|41
|0
|30
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|41
|0