As much as Clason wanted to finish well in his fourth main event of the 2024 season, he felt bad for taking out Cooper Webb.

“But anyways, yeah, I was racing pretty hard," Clason said. "We were side by side in the rhythm section and I stepped off the table into the ruts, got cross rutted, came up short on the double and I knew I was gonna case it and I knew there was people behind me. So, I went to look back to see which way I should swerve and, yeah, I mean, Coop was already there, and he landed straight on my, like my arms like twice the size it should be right now. So, it's pretty uncomfortable but, you know, it's not his fault, man. I feel terrible like I hate affecting the leaders like that. I try my best to get out of the way, actually get yelled at quite often for getting out of the way too much. So, yeah, it sucks.”

Webb's brief post-race Instagram recap said the following:

"Indy triple crown P5. The lapper incident in Main 1 set us back early, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes. Regroup and be better for Seattle 👊🏽"

This was not an incident of a rider trying to disrespect the leaders, just someone trying to navigate a treacherous course.

“This track, the hardest part is, it's not just the faces that get rutted, it's also the downsides," he said. "So like if you clip something and it deflects, you get sideways going into the rut so that you have like no hope. So it's almost better to like OJ to the face of the next one. But then you get sucked into the face because it's so spongy. The hardest part about this place is it's so spongy…this doesn't even feel like a supercross track. I feel like a 50 rider just out here trying to survive.”

On a completely different note, just a couple of weeks ago in Daytona, Freddie Noren stopped his race to check on fellow racer Justin Hill, after Hill’s bike malfunctioned and Noren could not avoid landing on him in a rhythm lane. Then in Indy Clason, after discussing his distaste in getting passed when slowing up to let the leaders by, had this to say about Noren:

“It was nice because in the third main, I was in the same situation and Freddie and I both like agreed to just pull to the side and let like six people by.”

Helping downed riders and now making unspoken agreements not to pass while getting out of the way of the leaders. Is Freddie Noren the nicest guy on the track?