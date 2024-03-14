Racer X Films: 2024 Honda CRF450RX Garage Build
Build: Jay Clark/Dirt Bike TV/dirtbiketv1.com
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
Riding a Honda off-road can be a handful sometimes, so we enlisted Jay Clark for a 2024 CRF450RX build that was meant for some fun trail riding with his son and the occasional west coast style GP. We wanted to keep this build very simple with minimal engine mods. The engine on the Honda has plenty of power, so adding a Vortex ECU to massage the engine character was a must. Twisted Development handled that for us as Jamie has a long list of maps to choose from. We also wanted more durability from the Honda clutch, so adding a Torque Drive Rekluse system helped clutch durability and performance. Getting some added comfort in the stiff-feeling Honda chassis was also an important mod, so installing Works Chassis Lab Engine hangers for improved traction and a planted feel was also another key feature. Of course, none of this will work unless the suspension works properly. We’ve heard great things from AHM Factory Services for off-road suspension setups, so Jay got them to build a set that would work with the type of riding we were going to do.
Parts List
Works Chassis Lab
Engine Hangers
Twisted Development
Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping
Pro X Racing Parts
50T Rear Sprocket, 14T Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain
AHM
Suspension Valving and Setup
FMF Racing
FMF RCT Header, 4.1 Muffler
ICW
Radiator Bracing, Fan Mount
IMS
2.2 Gallon Black Fuel Tank, Foot Pegs
Rekluse
Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Clutch Cover
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-printed Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards
Works Connection
Factory II Stand, Front and Rears Brake Caps, Clutch Master Cylinder Cap, Rotating Bar Clamp, Axle Blocks, Rear Master Guard, Rear Caliper Guard
Dunlop
AT82 Front and Rear Tire
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Uni Filter
Two Stage Air Filter
Tusk
Universal Radiator Fan
P3 Carbon
Carbon Skid Plate
MX Plastics
Plastic Pieces
Fasst Company
Rear Brake Return Spring and Clevis
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips, Podium Flight Champ Bend Bars
