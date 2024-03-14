Build: Jay Clark/Dirt Bike TV/dirtbiketv1.com

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

Riding a Honda off-road can be a handful sometimes, so we enlisted Jay Clark for a 2024 CRF450RX build that was meant for some fun trail riding with his son and the occasional west coast style GP. We wanted to keep this build very simple with minimal engine mods. The engine on the Honda has plenty of power, so adding a Vortex ECU to massage the engine character was a must. Twisted Development handled that for us as Jamie has a long list of maps to choose from. We also wanted more durability from the Honda clutch, so adding a Torque Drive Rekluse system helped clutch durability and performance. Getting some added comfort in the stiff-feeling Honda chassis was also an important mod, so installing Works Chassis Lab Engine hangers for improved traction and a planted feel was also another key feature. Of course, none of this will work unless the suspension works properly. We’ve heard great things from AHM Factory Services for off-road suspension setups, so Jay got them to build a set that would work with the type of riding we were going to do.

Parts List

Works Chassis Lab

Engine Hangers

workschassislab.com

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping

td-racing.com

Pro X Racing Parts

50T Rear Sprocket, 14T Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain

pro-x.com

AHM

Suspension Valving and Setup

ahmfactoryservices.com

FMF Racing

FMF RCT Header, 4.1 Muffler

fmfracing.com

ICW

Radiator Bracing, Fan Mount

icwradiators.com

IMS

2.2 Gallon Black Fuel Tank, Foot Pegs

imsproducts.com

Rekluse

Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Clutch Cover

rekluse.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-printed Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards

decalmx.com

Works Connection

Factory II Stand, Front and Rears Brake Caps, Clutch Master Cylinder Cap, Rotating Bar Clamp, Axle Blocks, Rear Master Guard, Rear Caliper Guard

worksconnection.com

Dunlop

AT82 Front and Rear Tire

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com

Uni Filter

Two Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com

Tusk

Universal Radiator Fan

tuskoffroad.com

P3 Carbon

Carbon Skid Plate

p3carbon.com

MX Plastics

Plastic Pieces

mxplastics.com

Fasst Company

Rear Brake Return Spring and Clevis

fasstco.com

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Podium Flight Champ Bend Bars

odigrips.com