Add Tom Vialle to the record books as a winner in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as the French Red Bull KTM rider rolled to a commanding win at Daytona on Saturday night. Vialle mentioned early in the evening that the rainy and sandy conditions felt familiar to his days training in Europe, and that experience certainly showed.

The bigger question is, following a third-place finish last weekend at AT&T Stadium in Texas and this victory, is Vialle ready to win on a more traditional supercross track? He's looking forward to finding out that answer himself.

Tom, brilliant run here in Daytona getting it done. You had to work for it too and, battle Cameron McAdoo for the lead which you did, and you were able to pull it off. Do you think that the track conditions were similar to what you've dealt with in Europe, in your, in your races over there?

I mean, it was pretty tough. I started like around eighth or sixth and then I passed pretty quickly and I was behind Cameron, and he was riding pretty good. So I tried to stay in it and he actually did a mistake in the rhythm. That’s where I could pass him. But, yeah, the track was kind of sandy. I didn't feel so good in the heat race. But, somehow, like in the main event, I rode pretty well and when I passed [for] first it was pretty nice and I just had a clear track and I could ride my own lines.

Tom before the Detroit opener, we kind of talked about last year being such a learning experience, everything from the race, the schedule, the track, the environment, everything. Just talk us through how have things changed for you in your second year?

Yeah you know, last year was only my first year and it was pretty tough. To be honest, I kind of struggled a little bit and I feel way more safer on the bike, I would say. I kind of enjoyed riding supercross way more this year. Today was supercross but not really. So I wanna go back to a normal supercross and see what we can do. I got P3 last weekend, but I wanna fight like for the win on, let's say on a normal supercross. That's really my goal for the next weekend.