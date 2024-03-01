Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
First Look: Daytona

March 1, 2024

Welcome to the World Center of Racing as Daytona International Speedway hosts the eighth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend. The most unique stop on the calendar for the series, Daytona boasts long straightaways and a picturesque backdrop of grandstands to really make the on track action pop. The riders got their first look at the track today on press day and we caught up with Eli Tomac, Max Anstie, Tom Vialle, Justin Cooper, Pierce Brown, Nick Romano, and Daxton Bennick to hear their thoughts heading into the weekend.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

