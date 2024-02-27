Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 8
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
Full Schedule

3 on 3: Which Way Do You Prefer to Scrub?

February 27, 2024 3:00pm | by:

Everyone has a natural tendency to swing a bat or golf club either left handed or right handed, but what about top athletes in Monster Energy AMA Supercross when they lean into a jump face to perform a scrub? We asked reigning 450SX champion Chase Sexton this question along with Seth Hammaker, Tom Vialle, Carson Mumford, Christian Craig, Jalek Swoll, and Coty Schock which way is their preferred direction to lean. We also hit them with their ideal location to sit to watch a supercross race, and whether or not they've ever quite got that "perfect" qualifying lap.

