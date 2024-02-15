How much different is a privateer team's race bike versus what we see from the factory teams? Well, Kris Keefer caught up with Partzilla PRMX Racing mechanic Joe Kremkow at Anaheim 2 to dissect Cade Clason's Kawasaki KX450 race machine.

Clason is on the new generation 2024 model KX450 and Kremkow dives into what they've done to the machine since getting Clason on it to make him happy with the bike.

Keefer asks about the engine package, suspension setup, ergonomics of the machine versus the 2023, and much more.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

