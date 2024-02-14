Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Adrian Ciomo / Ride-Engineering.com

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

Since we’ve been riding the new Yamaha YZ450F we’ve wanted more stability and just a more planted feel with the new chassis Yamaha created in 2023. We’ve done a 2023 YZ450F “engine” Garage Build with Twisted Development but thought it would be beneficial to do a “chassis” build with the new generation frame. Adrian at Ride Engineering has been working hard on parts for this machine and this is the bike we came up with.

Parts List

Ride Engineering

23.5mm Offset Rubber Mounted Split Triple Clamps, One Piece Anti-Twist Bar Mount with Yellow (soft) Polyurethane Cones, Billet Front Brake Caliper with 2023 CRF450R Complete Master Cylinder Assembly and Lever, Braided Steel Front and Rear Brake Lines and Billet Brake Line Mount, Adjustable Performance Link (Track mode or Trail mode), Billet Master Cylinder Covers: Front (CRF), Rear (YZF), and Clutch (Brembo), Flush Mount Oil Cap and Engine Plugs, Billet Brake Clevis and Reversible Axle Blocks, Front and Rear Locking Wheel Spacers and Billet Rim Lock and Valve Caps

ride-engineering.com

Enzo Racing

KYB Fork and Shock Re-Valve, Kashima Upper Tubes, DLC Fork Sliders, Billet Compression Dials, Springs for 145 lb. Rider: 4.7N/mm Fork Springs and 53N/mm Shock Spring

enzoracing.com

Dubach Racing Development

Full Stainless-Steel NS-4 Exhaust System

dubachracing.com

Bridgestone

X31 Front, X31 Rear Tires

bridgestonemotorcycletires.com

ProTaper

13/49 Sprockets, 520 MX Chain and Evo Handlebars (Husqvarna bend)

protaper.com

Split Design

Graphics

splitdesignsco.com

SDG

Custom Seat Cover

sdg-innovations.com

DT1 Air Filters

Air Filter

mxfilters.com

Maxima Racing Oils

Premium 10/40 Engine Oil

maximausa.com

GYTR

Brembo Hydraulic Clutch

yamaha-racing.com