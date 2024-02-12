Results Archive
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

February 12, 2024 11:00am | by:
Watch: Glendale Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the sixth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Glendale Supercross was the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the sixth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed the 250SX main event win over Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) and Jo Shimoda (Honda).

In the 450SX main event, Ken Roczen (Suzuki) became the fifth different main event winner this season as Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Jett Lawrence (Honda) rounded out the podium.

Check out the post-race videos highlights (in English and Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Glendale Supercross.

Glendale Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2024 - Ronda 6 - 250 destacados en español

Supercross 2024 - Ronda 6 - 450 destacados en español

Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #6: Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 6 – Glendale

Overall Results

Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West

February 10, 2024
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 17:10.366 16 Laps 1:04.613 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 17:13.359 +2.993 1:04.646 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 17:16.427 +6.061 1:04.997 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
4 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 17:30.391 +20.025 1:04.176 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 17:36.806 +26.440 1:05.702 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Glendale - 450SX

February 10, 2024
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:20.462 20 Laps 1:04.172 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:25.243 +4.781 1:04.189 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:29.710 +9.248 1:04.375 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:34.831 +14.369 1:04.323 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:39.211 +18.749 1:04.890 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 106
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 102
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 101
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 87
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 74
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 117
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 111
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 108
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 107
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 106
Full Standings
