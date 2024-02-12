Nate Thrasher, Ryder DiFrancesco Updates After Glendale SX Crashes
Nate Thrasher and Ryder DiFrancesco were two riders banged up at the sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross over the weekend in Arizona. Note, the next 250SX West Region race is the Seattle Supercross on March 23.
Nate Thrasher suffered a big get-off early in the second 250SX heat race while in the lead. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider came up short in the long rhythm section and was then ejected off his YZ250F with his feet in the air as he was still holding onto the handlebars. He let go of the bike and slammed down onto his back in the dirt between the two sections. He went to get up, but fell back down to the ground and the race was red flagged in order to let the Alpinestars medical crew tend to him safely. Thrasher was helped to his feet and eventually climbed onto the back of the medical cart, waving to the crowd and giving a thumbs up as the cart drove off the field.
An early update from trackside TV reporter Will Christien was that Thrasher was taken to a local hospital to undergo further testing. Watch his crash in the 250SX highlights below.
Here is what the team's post-race press release said on Thrasher last night:
Although Thrasher struggled a bit during the day in the hard-packed conditions and qualified eighth, he came out swinging in the heat race and grabbed the holeshot with his teammate in tow. Unfortunately, a couple of laps into the race, the Tennessee rider had a big crash in the rhythm section, ultimately drawing out the red flag. Thrasher did not line up for the main event and was evaluated on-site by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. He sought further evaluation at a local hospital and has a concussion and will undergo the concussion protocol.
Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager:
“Phoenix actually went pretty well. Nate had a rough one in the heat race. He kind of got weird in a rhythm. We’re not exactly sure what happened. So that was a bummer, but we’re happy that he wasn’t hurt worse.”
On Sunday night, Thrasher took to Instagram with the following update:
“Glendale was going good until it wasn’t last night. As you probably saw in my heat, I had a pretty gnarly crash and was transported to a local hospital. Thankfully, I will be ok and leaving with just a bone bruise and concussion. Going to get some rest then back to work!
Thanks to my team and everyone who supports me! See you in Seattle ❤️”
Ryder DiFrancesco had a crash that was not seen on the TV broadcast but ended the California native’s night early. He was down in the long rhythm section after the finish line, which caused second-place Levi Kitchen to slow up for the red cross flags and blinking lights as third-place Jordon Smith accidentally jumped onto the back of Kitchen and crashed.
The post-race GasGas press release said the following on the supercross rookie Saturday night:
An unfortunate crash, however, saw DiFrancesco end his night prematurely in Glendale with a DNF, but will be fit to race-on in Arlington next month. He will also take advantage of the upcoming six-week break in the 250SX West schedule.
Max Lee – Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team Manager:
"It was a tough night for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS team. Ryder started out strong during the first part of the day, he had a couple of bad starts, but ultimately a crash in the Main ended his night early. He was evaluated and released, so will be ready to line up at the next 250 West round.”
DiFrancesco posted a brief update on Instagram.
“Bummed on how my night ended in Glendale. I was making my way through the pack and came up short in a rhythm. Glad we get a couple weeks off to recover🤙 Thank you team @tld_raceteam”