Hunter Lawrence is learning the ropes of the 450SX class this year as a rookie and that also means adapting to more power underneath him. He remained with Honda HRC for his jump up and his mechanic Cameron Camera is still in his corner, so Kris Keefer grabbed Cameron at Anaheim 2 to dig deeper into what Hunter Lawrence likes about his 450SX race bike. They discuss engine package, frame, rider triangle, lever positioning, gear ratio, and much more.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

