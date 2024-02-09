The 2024 Glendale Supercross brings us to round six of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as the series gears up for some duels in the desert. We caught up on press day ahead of the event with Dean Wilson, Jo Shimoda, Ryder DiFrancsco, Talon Hawkins, Hunter Yoder, and Jerry Robin to hear how things have been going and what their expectations are for the final round before the first break of the season.

Film/Edit: Kellen Brauer

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.