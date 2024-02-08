A tight 180 is at the end of the whoops and leads to back-to-back sand sections. With them being short and relatively straight, I don’t anticipate any big drama in the sand but if it gets dragged into the before-and-after corners, maybe things get a little dicey.

Another whoops section begins immediately after the second sand section and with a tight bowl berm leading in, these could be jumpers. A line could be made for riders to use the inside line exiting the sand, then utilize that jumping line to go 3-3-3 through them. Watch for riders like Webb to try this at different times to work out the logistics.

A small double is up after the whoops and then immediately into the finish line jump. A netted bowl berm meets the landing of the finish line and redirects riders back along the sideline of the stadium.

A standard supercross triple starts off a very long rhythm section. Riders will land from the triple and have two basic choices. They can either triple-on the next tabletop or jump over it to the downside. That will change the remaining jumps into a 3-3 or 3-3-1. Both will be similar in speed but the 3-3-1 sets up better to protect the inside in the next 90.

A big double spans the entire start straight but has plenty of run leading to it so while it looks big, this is one of the easier obstacles riders will face.

A fast back-to-back chute of straightaways bend back over each other before leading into lap two.

The track is going to be the busiest we have seen this year and also has several tricky bends mid-rhythm. The downside of these bends is that it makes passing harder. If the lead rider sticks to the inside of the bend, he can box out any moves and dictate the pace. Watch for the two bowl berms near the first corner for aggressive passes as riders can cut across the inside and meet riders at the apex.

Who’s Hot:

Jett Lawrence got back to doing what he does best. He grabbed the lead and never looked back.

Chase Sexton still needs to make a decisive pass on the #18, in my humble opinion, but he did regain the red plate in Detroit.

Cooper Webb’s fourth place finish might not jump off the page but his riding did. He’s ready to fight for this title.

Ken Roczen battled forward for a third place finish. He looks great. A good start could get him onto the top step.

(Yes, I know this is a look ahead column but these 250 East riders deserve mention)

Austin Forkner did everything right in Detroit. He avoided the drama, got the start, and rode flawlessly to win. It’s been a long road back for Forkner. He has a few weeks before the next race but he has to be smiling.

Max Anstie was calm, cool, and collected en route to a runner up opener. He can win races this year. The question is if he can avoid the catastrophic night that removes him from a title fight.

Dax Bennick landed on the podium in his debut SX. That’s all that needs to be said. Great job, kid.