Video Vault: Austin Forkner's Breakthrough Moto Win at 2016 Washougal

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner scored a big win at the opening round of 250SX East over the weekend in Detroit, so today we're rewinding all the way back to the first time Forkner saw the checkered flag wave in his favor as a professional. Relive the second 250 class moto from the 2016 Washougal National now!

