The first East Region round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place in Detroit over the weekend, and it was a wild night for the riders in the 250SX class. One of the craziest first turn crashes we have seen in quite some time took out many of the top contenders. But it was smooth sailing for those out front, like title favorites Austin Forkner and Max Anstie, and surprisingly Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Daxton Bennick. Or was it so surprising?

At the post race press conference for Anaheim 2, the West Region riders were asked who would land on the podium in Detroit. Both of Bennick’s teammates Jordon Smith and Nate Thrasher mentioned Bennick’s name. Considering they have both won rounds already this year on the West Coast, they know the speed it takes to land on the podium.

Bennick has been running strong with his teammates throughout the off season.

“I mean, I get to practice with he best guys on the West," said Bennick. "So, I mean, I was definitely going fast at the test track, but that's one thing, racing is a completely different thing, and I didn't know how it would be on Saturday, like the nerves were high for sure. And I knew I just had to keep calm and we have that replica [track] at the farm. So, I just had to imagine I was at the farm and, you know, once I got, I think into fourth I saw Chance [Hymas] in third and I just started laying my laps down. I felt really strong at the end. So that was also a thing, I didn't know if I was gonna be strong at the end of the moto because I've never raced a full like pro moto [in supercross]. So, yeah, checked that box. I'm really happy with it.”