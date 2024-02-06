The first East Region round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place in Detroit over the weekend, and it was a wild night for the riders in the 250SX class. One of the craziest first turn crashes we have seen in quite some time took out many of the top contenders. But it was smooth sailing for those out front, like title favorites Austin Forkner and Max Anstie, and surprisingly Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Daxton Bennick. Or was it so surprising?
At the post race press conference for Anaheim 2, the West Region riders were asked who would land on the podium in Detroit. Both of Bennick’s teammates Jordon Smith and Nate Thrasher mentioned Bennick’s name. Considering they have both won rounds already this year on the West Coast, they know the speed it takes to land on the podium.
Bennick has been running strong with his teammates throughout the off season.
“I mean, I get to practice with he best guys on the West," said Bennick. "So, I mean, I was definitely going fast at the test track, but that's one thing, racing is a completely different thing, and I didn't know how it would be on Saturday, like the nerves were high for sure. And I knew I just had to keep calm and we have that replica [track] at the farm. So, I just had to imagine I was at the farm and, you know, once I got, I think into fourth I saw Chance [Hymas] in third and I just started laying my laps down. I felt really strong at the end. So that was also a thing, I didn't know if I was gonna be strong at the end of the moto because I've never raced a full like pro moto [in supercross]. So, yeah, checked that box. I'm really happy with it.”
Bennick did race quite a few SX Futures events and even took two wins in those races last year. But racing pro is a whole lot harder. He told our Steve Matthes, "This was 10 times that." He also said that while Start Yamaha's GOAT Farm track is a replica of Detroit, that doesn't help as much as you think, because the angles of the jumps and the dirt mean the race track feels different.
"I'd say the track surprised me, it's a little more peaky than the Farm, I think," he said.
Bennick and his teammates knew he had the speed. Still, having the speed and completing an entire 15 minutes plus a lap mistake free, while nerves are at an all-time high, is something different. To put into perspective Bennick’s teammate Haiden Deegan finished fourth at his first ever supercross last year in Houston, and it took him until his fourth round in Daytona to land on the podium. The rarity of landing on the podium in his first ever supercross race is something that was not lost on Bennick.
“Yeah, I mean, the way I was riding before, I thought maybe I could if things went my way. So, tonight was cool. I mean, I'm pumped on it, and I feel like it lifted some weight off my shoulders to podium my first supercross. I'm pretty happy with that. But I also know that we have nine rounds, so it's not just about tonight. We gotta be there next weekend too.”
He may have even surprised himself with his ability to ride strong until the end.
“I checked a lot of boxes for my fitness. You know, I didn't know if I would be good the whole moto because at the farm, I had days where I am and days I'm not. So, I didn't know how my fitness would be, but I closed up to [Max] Anstie, I wasn't far off him the last lap. So, I was digging deep in the end, and I think I was maybe one of the fastest guys at the end. So, I'm pumped on that.”