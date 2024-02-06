Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
News
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Chase Sexton's Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F

February 6, 2024 1:30pm | by: &

Kris Keefer got the low down on defending 450SX champion Chase Sexton's new Red Bull KTM 450SX-F machine a couple week's back with the help of mechanic Brandon Zimmerman. After switching over from his long-time home at Honda, hear what Sexton is doing to setup the KTM to his liking. Zimmerman discusses the engine feel Sexton likes, why he chose to run KTM's newest factory edition frame over the old one, and what things he's particular about with the motorcycle from week to week.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

