A seventh in the Atlanta 2 SX main event a month later was Schock’s career best through the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He put in some solid rides on a CRF450R in the premier class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but he had yet to crack the top-five in a 250SX main event. He delt with some injuries and navigated getting better and never stopped grinding.

After his deal with the Phoenix Racing Honda team ended quickly in the off-season, he managed to get a ride with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX race team. Even last year with Honda he had been training at ClubMX, so joining the team this past off-season was not a huge change in his program. But he had to make the switch in bike brands. He jumped in with the Club boys and got to work. He was anticipating the opening round after a strong preseason.

“Practice days have been going really well battling with J-Mart [Jeremy Martin], and Jett [Reynolds], Phil [Nicoletti], and Garrett [Marchbanks], everyone there [at ClubMX],” Schock said. “I mean, the boys do not slack. So, every day we bring our A game.”

He thought bike setup wise he was in a good spot entering the opener but quickly learned in the first session his suspension was too stiff.

“I felt like we had the bike in a pretty good spot and then coming here, it was still in a really good spot, but I just wasn't really comfortable, and it definitely showed in qualifying,” Schock said. “Free practice, I was 12th. First qualifying session, I was a solid 18th fastest and I was like, ‘Heck yeah, you're doing great.’ [Laughs] And then the second session I think I got to like 15th and end up 16th overall. So, it was definitely not ideal.”

“But Ty [Rayfield] our suspension technician, he's solid,” Schock added. “Fortunately, him and I have a really good relationship, communicating wise, and he made the bike better each session. We ended the heat race, and I was like, ‘Okay, I like where the bikes at.’”

The adjustments set Shock up for success in the main event. It was his time to execute when the gates dropped. Top five start to finish for the #69. Yes, there were a bunch of riders down in the first turn. But this time while running up front, Schock finished the job, getting redemption from his Daytona SX round that unfolded in the last stages a few years ago. First top-five finish, check.

After the race, he was emotional as he celebrated with the team and his new fiancé Emily. Usually, all smiles and laughs on any given race weekend, Schock was especially ecstatic in the post-race media scrum.