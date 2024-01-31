One year later DV934 came back again, only this time in the premier 250 class. He was solid, though not quite on the podium. He then returned to Europe for the 250 GPs and finished third there. But by this time Vuillemin had proven his mettle in supercross, and Yamaha signed him to a U.S. factory deal. He rewarded them quickly, finishing 5-2 at the two Anaheims, then winning San Diego and Phoenix, and taking second in the championship behind McGrath. From there he would be a steady title contender in AMA Supercross and 250 Pro Motocross for years to come.

In 1999 Italian ace Alessio Chiodi decided to try his hand at AMA Supercross on a Fast-by-Ferracci Husqvarna. He acquainted himself well, finishing fifth and fourth in the first two 125 West Region rounds. He then went down at third round, and then went home. But later that summer he would add a third straight FIM 125cc World Championship.

Christophe Pourcel was next in the long line of French visitors who impressed in AMA Supercross. In 2007, as the reigning MX2 World Champion, he came over for three rounds and ended up battling a young Ryan Villopoto in the Lites SX West Region, finishing second at Anaheim and winning Phoenix in a thrilling battle. He went down hard at Anaheim 2 before heading home. Pourcel would then suffer a terrible back injury at the Irish GP that would knock him out action for over a year, and for a time it seemed like his career might be over. Nevertheless, Mitch Payton signed him to a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki deal that he had promised him the year before, and Pourcel returned and immediately won. He would win two straight 250 SX West Region titles and vie for a couple of 250 Pro Motocross Championships, which he might have had if not for some bad luck.

There have been more riders to come to the states to try their hand, from Tom Vialle's father Frederic to Gautier Paulin, but we'll leave you here with one more: Ken Roczen in 2011. The German phenom was still only 17 when he spent winter in America learning SX. Riding for Red Bull KTM he steadily rode in the results until the very last round of the series in Las Vegas. Kenny ended up winning, and also stamping his ticket for a full-time move beginning in 2012 (but not before returning to Europe to win the '11 MX2 World Championship). #94's been here ever since, and he has many race wins and two AMA 450 Pro Motocross Championships to show for it.

And we can't forget one more European visitor to AMA Supercross, Roger DeCoster. Way back in 1974 DeCoster was contracted to race the Daytona SX in the 500 class, and the then-three-times 500cc World Champion won, but then went home before the second round in Houston. And later that summer he returned to race in the Los Angeles Coliseum, finishing second. Ironically, '74 was the one year between 1971 and '76 that DeCoster did not win the world title, instead handing it over to Heikki Mikkola. But he did get back on top in 1975. He was the original supercross interloper!