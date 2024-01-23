DNQ, 6th in LCQ | Kyle Chisholm

“I like the mud, but just like last week I couldn’t get off the gate in the heat or the LCQ. I got up to sixth in the LCQ, and just missed the main. It’s definitely not where I want to be, but I’m taking the good, which is that I feel good on the bike and my Suzuki feels great. We’ll try again next week at Anaheim and get back up where I should be.”

Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Larry Brooks:

“We started off the day very well, but then the rain came. The track was a mess. It was thick, heavy mud. In the main event, Ken Roczen led the first seven laps until having a crash. He twisted the front end of the bike, causing him to have one lap that put him a lap down. He had to stop in the mechanics’ area. It ended up being a rough night for him, finishing twelfth, but salvaging as many points as possible. Shane McElrath qualified out of the Last Chance Qualifier with a second and ended up 16th in the main event. Kyle Chisholm really struggled with the mud and with his starts. So we go to a Triple Crown event next weekend at Anaheim Stadium. I feel like Ken Roczen is one of the fastest riders out there, he just hasn’t put a complete main event together. He hasn’t linked the start with the race and has just had a couple of mistakes so far in these first three races. So we’re coming for redemption at A2.”

DNQ, 15th in LCQ | Derek Drake

“I’m usually all for mud races but this one was tricky. I fell right after the first turn in the heat and had to go back to the truck to get ready for the LCQ. In the LCQ I had a decent start and made a couple of passes, but then I made a big mistake and jumped off the track, and that put the nail in it for the night. On to the next!”

Said Toyota Redlands BarX Suzuki team manager James Coy:

“It was another challenging night with the weather. I feel like Feld made all the right calls with the changes to the program and we had every opportunity to do well. Unfortunately, we came up a bit short of our expectations. However, we learned from it, and we are looking forward to A2 next weekend. Our Suzuki RM-Zs have proven once again to be very solid in these conditions and I know they will be even better moving forward.”

250SX

1st | Nate Thrasher

“It was a good night. I felt good in the heat race, but I was a little too timid there trying to put it in the main event. Once I got in the main, I got a terrible start, but I felt like my speed was good and I just started clicking off laps and ended up getting the win. I felt good tonight in the rain. Normally, I’m pretty good in the rain. I had a bad weekend last weekend, but it was a different race track. It feels great to get back on top. Let’s carry the momentum into next week.”

2nd | Garrett Marchbanks

“Honestly, once I passed RJ for the lead, I’d say the first lap I was like, ‘Holy crap, I’m leading!’ It’s been a really long time since Daytona where I led some laps. I’d say after that, it was just putting my head down and treating it like I was at the practice track doing some normal laps at ClubMX. It is what it is. I got caught up with some lappers trying to change some lines up and it wasn’t the best I could do. Nate got around me and Nate was riding good. It is what it is.”

3rd | Jordon Smith

“The day started out really well. The track was a lot of fun, one of the more fun supercross tracks that I’ve ridden. I was fastest in free practice, and then in Qualifying 1, it started raining on the line. I got off to a good start and put in a really quick lap early. It was my first time ever qualifying first, so I was really pumped about that. I got a good start in the heat but made a little mistake, went off track, and ended up second. I was happy with that, to just get in the main in those conditions. I didn’t get off to the best start in the main, and then I had an off-track excursion and got passed by Nate (Thrasher) and Garrett (Marchbanks). I just kind of put my head down and tried to regroup and put in some good laps. It was really tough out there. The track was really rutted, really slick, and it was hard to hit your marks. It was great to get another podium and a good night for the championship. I’m looking forward to next weekend in Anaheim.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager Jensen Hendler:

“It was another great night. Obviously, the mud makes for long weeks, but this pays for it right here – a 1-3 finish. It’s great to see Nate back with a win. It was a tough first two rounds, but he bounced back tonight and rode great in these tough conditions. Jordon had a great night for the championship and kept his podium streak going. It definitely wasn’t easy out there, but he did what he needed to do and added to his points lead. We’re looking forward to next weekend in Anaheim.”

4th | Jo Shimoda

“I thought I was riding well all day despite the back end sliding a lot in the main event. That was disappointing, but my riding was good. I nearly made the podium, which is an improvement on last weekend. The pace and the riding have been good, and I still believe I can do it. I just want a normal weekend.”

Shimoda posted on Instagram:

“This 2week been a lot of tip over, crazy wheel spin off the gate, dnf, some is in my control but some are not, but I rather have offensive mind set than not be scared of mistakes in these condition.

But no more mud!😂

Thanks everyone who is with me!”

Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:

“After last weekend’s extreme mud race, we knew that this could be another rainy weekend, which it was. We learned a lot from last week, and we were better tonight, although our starts were very poor. We will have to do our homework on that, but I’m proud of those guys tonight. Jo was the fastest rider in both the heat and the main event, and if it wasn’t for starting almost last, I think he could’ve had an incredible result. With Jett having a sore thumb, I’m really pleased that he was able to ride through the pack the way he did, and the same goes for Hunter, who was just a few bikes behind as they went forward. We’re all looking forward to hopefully a dry race next week, no one more than the mechanics who have been having to work absolutely flat-out; hats off to them and the entire team for a great job done this weekend.”

5th | Levi Kitchen

“I feel okay about San Diego. We have shown we can do well in the mud, so I was prepared coming into this weekend for those conditions. To grab the holeshot and heat race win was really awesome, and gave me a ton of motivation coming into the 250SX Main Event. I put myself in a great position to be battling for the lead until my tip over. We learned a lot this weekend and I’m looking forward to going back to Anaheim this weekend.”

Kitchen posted on Instagram:

"Feeling good on the bike. See y’all in Anaheim✌🏻"