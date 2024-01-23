The San Francisco Diego Supercross round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship brought us quite a wild day. We also used this exact same text start our post-race San Francisco Supercross quotes feature, but the same can be said for the San Diego SX round as well!
Anyways, after another day that saw different conditions and great battles all night long, here is what riders had to say about their respective days.
Note: Some quotes are from team press releases, some are from rider social media posts, and some are from the post-race media scrum/post-race interviews. We compiled as many quotes as we could find.
450SX
1st | Aaron Plessinger
“Man, San Diego! It was a really good race, managed to get into the lead around the midway point, and just rode clean laps, stayed up, and got the win! On top of that, we take the red plate and points lead into the next round, which is huge for me. We had a great off-season... The team and I worked super-hard and to start the season with 4-5-1 results is my best start ever! The fans were crazy sticking it out here in the rain, so I’m stoked to be able to deliver a result to them, and ready to do it again next weekend."
2nd | Cooper Webb
“Round 3 in San Diego was an up-and-down day. The weather was a little bit wet for us again, and qualifying didn’t go great. In the heat race, I got a terrible start but actually rode really well. The main event overall was a good race. I got a pretty good start around fourth, made some good passes, and got into second. I was trailing AP (Aaron Plessinger), made a good charge, and got close there. It was kind of a weird ending, you know, with the lapper situation. It was definitely interesting, but we were all dealing with it. It sucks to be that close and not get our first win with the team, but AP is one of my good friends. So, as mad as I am right now, I am stoked for him. It’s good to get some points back and have some momentum rolling. I’m looking forward to Round 4 and hopefully get our first win of the year.”
3rd | Justin Barcia
“San Diego was a crazy day! We only had two practices, as the weather came in, so I qualified decent, but not where I wanted to be. Although, I kept a cool head and got through the Heat Race with a solid result. Main Event, I knew it was going to be gnarly – the track broke down a lot! I got off to an okay start, found second behind Aaron [Plessinger], and then missed the triple one lap, which let Cooper [Webb] get by me. Came in with a lonely third place, but super-stoked after last week and knowing that my health is nearly back to 100 percent.”
4th | Jett Lawrence
“Coming into the day was a bit of a rough one with my hand and I was a little bummed with fourth, but what we had going today was definitely good. I feel good, and I’m excited to have a dry race again so I can show my actual speed.”
After the race, he posted this:
5th | Jason Anderson
“I am pretty happy with my results this weekend considering the conditions. The track was awesome during practice and I felt great, and even when it started raining for qualifying I still felt comfortable on my KX™450SR. The heat race went okay, and the main event I was really pumped about my performance in the mud compared to last week. Obviously weather conditions like this aren’t ideal, but I’m happy that we are learning how to maintain a solid place in these situations. Time to get ready to go back to Anaheim.”
And presented without comment:
6th | Dylan Ferrandis
Ferrandis said to our Kellen Brauer after the race:
“I mean, I'm very stoked to be in the mix, you know, like I think [I’m] in the championship. I'm not too far. I'm happy about that. If someone would have told me three months ago I would be in this position, I would have signed straight then, you know?”
7th | Hunter Lawrence
“We had a good learning curve. Unfortunately, our result didn’t really reflect the riding in the main event—I feel like we rode very well. A lot of positives and an improvement on last weekend, so we just have to keep on building. Our time is coming.”
8th | Chase Sexton
“Round three was another mud race and hopefully the last one of the year! For me, it just wasn’t a great night from the get-go, I struggled in the Heat Race, and then in the Main I actually felt like I was riding pretty good, although just was a long ways back. I did the best damage control that I could do and that got me eighth place. We’ll go back to work this week and come out swinging for A2.”
Sexton posted the following on X (formerly Twitter):
Not the night I wanted in San Diego, but I left it all on the track coming from the back.— Chase Sexton (@_chasesexton) January 22, 2024
On a separate note, my apologies to Cooper on our collision. My intentions were to move out of the way the next corner and not to impede the race that was going on that I was clearly not in pic.twitter.com/7PdSFFmlkb
9th | Eli Tomac
"It was a tough weekend. I got tangled up with (Christian) Craig down a rhythm section, and that set me way back early in the race. I had a decent recovery, though, and I look forward to racing on a dry surface sooner rather than later."
10th | Dean Wilson
Wilson posted on Instagram:
“TOP 10 DEANO let’s goooo🚬 😂 Stressful night to say the least but pulled it together for the main! Maybe need a pre race dart before every race? Haha kidding. Just uploaded the SD choob so give it a watch! Thank you all for supporting and making this last season fun. Big shout to the wife @sarahvanicek for multitasking filming for the choob for you all & babysitting😂 We make it happen ❤️🤝
MASSIVE Thank you to my team for the endless work in these shit conditions. Appreciate all you do”
11th | Jorge Prado
“Today was another good experience. It was again not too easy after getting a bad start in the Main Event... I think the jump out of the gate was okay, but I got a lot of wheel spin, which sent me backward and meant I was one of the last to the first corner. My opening laps weren’t great, and then I got confused with the blue flags and let the riders who I was battling with by me, which was a pity. It is what it is, I can improve with my opening lap intensity, but I’m excited for three Main Events next weekend in the Triple Crown at A2 as I would like to at least be able to make one holeshot and enjoy that format of racing!”
12th | Ken Roczen
“Maybe it just wasn’t meant to be yet. Everything was going well until I got slightly off balance and my foot peg grabbed the rut and bucked me. My front end was so twisted I barely made it back to the mechanics’ area for a pit stop. Of course, I stalled it along the way again. I’m holding my head high as I am riding well, my starts are good, and I am really enjoying my Suzuki. Things like this are part of racing.”
13th | Adam Cianciarulo
I felt really good and comfortable during practice and very happy with the changes we made on the KX™450SR from last week. Then the rain came and I began to struggle. The heat race I fell over a few times. Obviously going to the LCQ is not something I’m proud of, but I was stoked to get some more track time and figure it out before the main. I tried my best to get through the pack, and I feel like I learned a lot and am ready to move forward the rest of the season.”
14th | Justin Cooper
“I had two pretty good starts tonight. In the heat race, I got bumped around in the first rhythm and ended up sixth. In the main event, we ripped a really good start and got the holeshot. I couldn’t be more happy about that. I’m just a little bit bummed we went down on Lap 2. I got a little bit cross-rutted and a little bit off balance and went into the hay bales. So, that kind of did it for me. I was on the plywood, and because it was so early in the race, I went back to 20th. I think I was in a good spot to go with that lead pack. I’m not saying I would’ve beaten them, but I just wanted to be there in the fight, and that’s where I was. If we could’ve stayed up in that position, I think we could’ve gone away with those guys. We’ll move on to next weekend and not get too down about it and try to get another great start.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager Jeremy Coker:
“It’s been a crazy first three rounds of the season. Cooper rode great and finished second. Eli put in one hell of a ride to come from the back to ninth, and Justin had some great starts and the holeshot. We’re going to keep working and keep fighting for this championship. We look forward to Anaheim 2 and hopefully dry conditions after these two tough rounds in the mud.”
15th | Benny Bloss
Bloss posted on Instagram:
“We had our struggles yesterday but finally had a decent night putting it in the main and ending up 15th. Ready for the next one 👊”
16th | Shane McElrath
“This one was a lot tougher for me than last weekend. The conditions were very deceiving. It was honestly like riding on ice. I was sliding all over the place and struggling with traction. This mud was so sticky I felt like I couldn’t go in a straight line. I overcame what I could and I’m pretty excited about where I’m at; there are a lot of positives to take away from the night. Results-wise it was not super great but we’re working on that, and that’s going to come.”
17th | Fredrik Noren
Noren posted the following video on Instagram:
19th | Malcolm Stewart
“San Diego was another mud race. We qualified 10th in the dry, then got off to a great start in the Heat Race and finished with second, which pulled me out of a bit of a slump I felt I was in. Then in the Main Event, I spun off the gate – no big deal – and then I came together with another rider and went down in the first lane, which pretty much summed my race up. The bars were tweaked, so I visited the mechanic's area, but again my speed was super-good. We're off to a Triple Crown next weekend and my starts have been good, so I’m confident of a good night of racing in Anaheim to turn things around.”
20th | Christian Craig
“The day started pretty good with qualifying in P11. I was riding good and felt really strong, but then the rain came down, unfortunately. Got off to a sweet start to the Heat and was running up front for a while, then made a couple of mistakes in the mud, which shifted me back to fifth. I got another good start in the Main, but just cross-rutted in the mud and another rider completely landed on me from behind. It's racing, unfortunately, it took me a while to get going, took a trip to the pits, put my head down and did what I could. Another bad result, but we’ll put our heads down for A2.”
DNQ, 6th in LCQ | Kyle Chisholm
“I like the mud, but just like last week I couldn’t get off the gate in the heat or the LCQ. I got up to sixth in the LCQ, and just missed the main. It’s definitely not where I want to be, but I’m taking the good, which is that I feel good on the bike and my Suzuki feels great. We’ll try again next week at Anaheim and get back up where I should be.”
Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Larry Brooks:
“We started off the day very well, but then the rain came. The track was a mess. It was thick, heavy mud. In the main event, Ken Roczen led the first seven laps until having a crash. He twisted the front end of the bike, causing him to have one lap that put him a lap down. He had to stop in the mechanics’ area. It ended up being a rough night for him, finishing twelfth, but salvaging as many points as possible. Shane McElrath qualified out of the Last Chance Qualifier with a second and ended up 16th in the main event. Kyle Chisholm really struggled with the mud and with his starts. So we go to a Triple Crown event next weekend at Anaheim Stadium. I feel like Ken Roczen is one of the fastest riders out there, he just hasn’t put a complete main event together. He hasn’t linked the start with the race and has just had a couple of mistakes so far in these first three races. So we’re coming for redemption at A2.”
DNQ, 15th in LCQ | Derek Drake
“I’m usually all for mud races but this one was tricky. I fell right after the first turn in the heat and had to go back to the truck to get ready for the LCQ. In the LCQ I had a decent start and made a couple of passes, but then I made a big mistake and jumped off the track, and that put the nail in it for the night. On to the next!”
Said Toyota Redlands BarX Suzuki team manager James Coy:
“It was another challenging night with the weather. I feel like Feld made all the right calls with the changes to the program and we had every opportunity to do well. Unfortunately, we came up a bit short of our expectations. However, we learned from it, and we are looking forward to A2 next weekend. Our Suzuki RM-Zs have proven once again to be very solid in these conditions and I know they will be even better moving forward.”
250SX
1st | Nate Thrasher
“It was a good night. I felt good in the heat race, but I was a little too timid there trying to put it in the main event. Once I got in the main, I got a terrible start, but I felt like my speed was good and I just started clicking off laps and ended up getting the win. I felt good tonight in the rain. Normally, I’m pretty good in the rain. I had a bad weekend last weekend, but it was a different race track. It feels great to get back on top. Let’s carry the momentum into next week.”
2nd | Garrett Marchbanks
“Honestly, once I passed RJ for the lead, I’d say the first lap I was like, ‘Holy crap, I’m leading!’ It’s been a really long time since Daytona where I led some laps. I’d say after that, it was just putting my head down and treating it like I was at the practice track doing some normal laps at ClubMX. It is what it is. I got caught up with some lappers trying to change some lines up and it wasn’t the best I could do. Nate got around me and Nate was riding good. It is what it is.”
3rd | Jordon Smith
“The day started out really well. The track was a lot of fun, one of the more fun supercross tracks that I’ve ridden. I was fastest in free practice, and then in Qualifying 1, it started raining on the line. I got off to a good start and put in a really quick lap early. It was my first time ever qualifying first, so I was really pumped about that. I got a good start in the heat but made a little mistake, went off track, and ended up second. I was happy with that, to just get in the main in those conditions. I didn’t get off to the best start in the main, and then I had an off-track excursion and got passed by Nate (Thrasher) and Garrett (Marchbanks). I just kind of put my head down and tried to regroup and put in some good laps. It was really tough out there. The track was really rutted, really slick, and it was hard to hit your marks. It was great to get another podium and a good night for the championship. I’m looking forward to next weekend in Anaheim.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager Jensen Hendler:
“It was another great night. Obviously, the mud makes for long weeks, but this pays for it right here – a 1-3 finish. It’s great to see Nate back with a win. It was a tough first two rounds, but he bounced back tonight and rode great in these tough conditions. Jordon had a great night for the championship and kept his podium streak going. It definitely wasn’t easy out there, but he did what he needed to do and added to his points lead. We’re looking forward to next weekend in Anaheim.”
4th | Jo Shimoda
“I thought I was riding well all day despite the back end sliding a lot in the main event. That was disappointing, but my riding was good. I nearly made the podium, which is an improvement on last weekend. The pace and the riding have been good, and I still believe I can do it. I just want a normal weekend.”
Shimoda posted on Instagram:
“This 2week been a lot of tip over, crazy wheel spin off the gate, dnf, some is in my control but some are not, but I rather have offensive mind set than not be scared of mistakes in these condition.
But no more mud!😂
Thanks everyone who is with me!”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“After last weekend’s extreme mud race, we knew that this could be another rainy weekend, which it was. We learned a lot from last week, and we were better tonight, although our starts were very poor. We will have to do our homework on that, but I’m proud of those guys tonight. Jo was the fastest rider in both the heat and the main event, and if it wasn’t for starting almost last, I think he could’ve had an incredible result. With Jett having a sore thumb, I’m really pleased that he was able to ride through the pack the way he did, and the same goes for Hunter, who was just a few bikes behind as they went forward. We’re all looking forward to hopefully a dry race next week, no one more than the mechanics who have been having to work absolutely flat-out; hats off to them and the entire team for a great job done this weekend.”
5th | Levi Kitchen
“I feel okay about San Diego. We have shown we can do well in the mud, so I was prepared coming into this weekend for those conditions. To grab the holeshot and heat race win was really awesome, and gave me a ton of motivation coming into the 250SX Main Event. I put myself in a great position to be battling for the lead until my tip over. We learned a lot this weekend and I’m looking forward to going back to Anaheim this weekend.”
Kitchen posted on Instagram:
"Feeling good on the bike. See y’all in Anaheim✌🏻"
6th | RJ Hampshire
“Just another mudder here in SD and another tough night. I got off to an awesome start and then led a lot of laps in the Main, but threw away a podium with two corners to go. Super-frustrating, but nothing I can do about it now. Time to go home, regroup, and we need a win next week in Anaheim.”
7th | Mitchell Oldenburg
Oldenburg posted on Instagram:
“Couple of flicks from the mud in SD! Another weekend where it wasn’t great, but it wasn’t horrible🤷🏻♂️ we will keep chipping away and be stronger this weekend in some dry conditions🤠 P-7 on the night.”
8th | Ryder DiFrancesco
“Good weekend overall! I need to fix little mistakes that are keeping me from being upfront, but lots of positives to take away as we head into Anaheim again next weekend.”
9th | Hunter Yoder
Yoder posted on Instagram:
“P9 in San Diego. Solid race just a little tip over at the end which cost me a spot.”
10th | Anthony Bourdon
“I didn't have a very good feeling all day on this track, either in practice or in the night racing. I had good starts despite my poor grid position, and I'm happy to have gone straight through to the main once again. I'm most happy about scoring another top-ten finish. I’m sixth in the championship, only two points from the top five after three races. If someone had told me I would be in this position before Anaheim 2, I'd have signed up straight away. It’s been a positive start to the season!”
11th | Robbie Wageman
Wageman posted on Instagram:
“P-11 In San Diego!✅ had a blast and can’t thank @teamsolitairesx @e_angelski enough for busting their butts during another mud race. Looking forward to A2🤙”
13th | Joshua Varize
Varize posted on Instagram:
“P.13 in SD. Heat race was going good until a couple costly mistakes. Got off to a good start in the lcq and cruised onto the checkered. Took me a while in the main to find my flow and start grooving with the track but found it with about 5 laps to go and had a blast! Onto 🅰️2️⃣
Thanks team!”
14th | Matti Jorgensen
Jorgensen posted on Instagram:
“P-14 in San Diego
Was in p-11 most of race, made the pass for P-10 last lap and went down in the whoops seconds later. See y’all at A2”
15th | Carson Mumford
Mumford posted on Instagram:
“SD wasn’t very good for me. I got landed on the first lap in the main and continued to fall down 3 more times throughout the main ending up 15th. Thankfully I’m all healthy an eager to get some more DRY racing in next weekend for A2”
16th | Julien Beaumer
“Finished up here in San Diego and I’m pretty bummed – just crashed too many times. I was riding really average at the start of the race and figured things out at the end, but I’d already lost too much time. We’ll regroup this week and come out swinging in Anaheim.”
17th | Max Sanford
Sanford posted on Instagram:
“San Diego🌴
My first race with @hostgrindstonekawasaki, only a few days on the new bike so I had to adapt quick. Another rainy weekend but glad to be in the Main Event and coming away with more points.
I’m so thankful for the crew I have around me, going to improve this week and be ready for A2🔥”
18th | Lance Kobusch
Kobusch posted on Instagram:
“Man what a crazy day yesterday happy to have been able to walk away from this one! And we still put it in the main so very very happy with everyone that’s been helping me and all the effort all around!!!”
19th | Talon Hawkins
No post-race post from Hawkins, but his pre-race one was awesome…
20th | TJ Albright
Albright posted on Instagram:
“Round 3 in the books! Decent day for me struggled big time with the track conditions felt like track was different for every sessions we were on the track! Happy to get some points an carry onto a dry race an get back on track where I belong! Big thanks to @woogity129 for getting wet an muddy all day long an giving me the best bike he can every time I go out!”
21st | Alex Nagy
Nagy posted on Instagram:
“Straight to the Main Event from the heat race this weekend in San Diego. What an awesome moment.”
22nd | Phil Nicoletti
Nicoletti posted on Instagram:
“Really bummed on the night. Felt good in the heat and had a decent start in the main. Kind of locked bars with someone and sent me off the track. Was coming through the pack and had my bike skip a gear in a corner causing me to tip over. After I got up I noticed my transmission continuing to get worse until it wouldn’t go anywhere. So….broken transmission that was brand new.”
DNQ, 7th in LCQ | Max Miller
“I had great speed all day but had some bad luck with other racers that cost me a transfer spot. I got tangled up in the first turn of the LCQ then put together a good charge, but I just fell short of a transfer spot.”