The San Francisco Supercross round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship brought us quite a wild day. From the cancelation of press day riding and the revised schedule to what turned out to be only one qualifying session before a muddy mess of a night show, there was a lot to follow. Muddy races can go really well for some riders and really poorly for others. Sometimes riders experience both the highs and lows in the same race! The following riders noted either earned new or tied their career bests.
Career Bests
250SX
Jordon Smith | 1st (fourth career 250SX win)
Carson Mumford | 5th
Anthony Bourdon | 6th
Hunter Yoder | 8th
Maxwell Sanford | 12th
Matti Jorgensen* | 13th
Slade Varola* | 14th
Deegan Hepp* | 17th
Ty Freehill * | 20th
450SX
Shane McElrath | 4th
Jorge Prado | 7th
Hunter Lawrence* | 10th
Derek Drake | 13th
* = Competed in their first main event in their respective class
Here is what riders had to say about their respective days.
Note: Some quotes are from team press releases, some are from rider social media posts, and some are from the post-race media scrum/post-race interviews. We compiled as many quotes as we could find.
250SX
1st | Jordon Smith
“It feels incredible to get this win. I’m going to soak this in for a couple of days, for sure. I felt like I was all alone out there for a little while. I came through the second or third lap, and I couldn’t really see anyone behind me. Then the halfway flag came out, and I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got to do that again?’ It was a shortened race, but it felt longer. I was so pumped to get the win. Especially with it being a mudder and with the situation that I feel like I’m in this year – being a title guy and needing to put myself in that position every week. So I think to be able to pull it off tonight and to make it work when I’m not the best in the mud or not as confident in the mud was huge.”
2nd | Levi Kitchen
“I’m stoked on the day today. Started off with a decent qualifying, but I knew I had to finish up in the front to get good gate pick for the main. During the main event, I honestly didn’t know that Jordon (Smith) was the leader. With how muddy it was, you couldn’t tell who was who, and I didn’t even know I was in second until the very end. I ran a consistent pace and didn’t try anything silly, which I believe helped get me the second place finish. In a race like this, a podium feels like a win. Thanks to my Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team, we are looking good in the points, and I can’t wait to be back next weekend.”
3rd | Garrett Marchbanks
Marchbanks said in the post-race press conference:
“Yeah, it's definitely a hard couple of years, I didn't know if I was ever gonna get back from the podium and with the health issues and the injuries I had, it's definitely been a long time coming. So, you know, the one moto podium in the outdoors I had this [past] year. It's definitely great to get and definitely made me believe I could do it again. The work we put in this off-season was a lot. We did a lot of bike stuff, on suspension and off the bike stuff. So, I definitely believed this year coming in, we're gonna get another podium. It's just when. And, obviously, I'd like to do it in the dry conditions, but in a mud race condition, you know, it's fun to do it.”
4th | Phil Nicoletti
Nicoletti said to our Kellen Brauer after the race:
“Well, I knew G-Money was coming for a podium, but last lap, I crossed white flag and I had eight, ten seconds on him and then I had a lapper, obviously, [Cole] Thompson went down and took up two or three ruts that I was kind of like going in. I'm like, I couldn't panic and try and wheelie out and I just sat there, and I just saw G just come and I'm sitting there and I'm f&%^ing freaking out on Thompson like, ‘Pick up your bike, man!’ Yeah, it allowed G to get right on me and then that was it. So, I tried really hard, I just, kill or be killed. I got killed tonight. So that's the way it is.”
5th | Carson Mumford
Mumford posted on Instagram:
“P5 in SF ! Huge thanks to the team for the opportunity an support to race in the crazy conditions @motoconcepts @talessi800801”
6th | Anthony Bourdon
“What a round in San Francisco! I love to ride in the mud and got my best career results in Europe in the mud, but honestly I didn’t expect the conditions to be like this. I knew I had to get a good start and not crash. I started third but crashed and stalled the bike in the same lap, which cost me a lot of time. I was consistent every lap after that to finish sixth. I am happy even though I knew that the podium was in reach. I can’t wait for the next round in San Diego.”
Said Toyota Redlands BarX Suzuki team manager James Coy:
“I am so proud of the team tonight. Everyone came together and worked so hard to get through this race. Our Suzuki RM-Zs were really good in the muddy conditions, and I am incredibly happy to leave with a sixth and a 13th. After a lot of cleanup and preparation we will be ready for San Diego.”
7th | Joshua Varize
Varize said to our Kellen Brauer after the race:
“Obviously getting here this week, I knew it was gonna be a mudder. Yeah, first practice was crazy. Didn't really get a good lap in but was good enough to get us into the [night show], I got 20th in the out of qualifying. Heat race, I knew it was gonna be, get a good start and just stay up and I did that ended up getting seventh in my heat race and the main event I was like, you know what, I'm just gonna go out there and have some fun and I'm really not gonna stress too much because we're rolling the track like let's just go have fun, you know. And I came out, I got halfway down the start straight, couldn't see anything just close your eyes and go straight, you know. And, yeah, I came through the pack. I could see the leaders up there. I'm like, okay, I'm doing good, you know, I was battling with the guys that I knew were in the top 10 range and I guess I was running fifth for a while and ended up getting P7. So, I'm ending the night seventh in the main, I'm super stoked. I think I'm like tenth in points now. So, I'm hoping that we can stay in there. And, yeah, I'm really stoked.”
8th | Hunter Yoder
Yoder said to our Kellen Brauer after the race:
“It feels better because I qualified P39 in practice, which for all you people at home that is two spots away from not racing at all. So, P39 coming into the race, P9 in the heat race. So, I'm still by the skin of my teeth, dude, barely putting it in. And then somehow P8 in the main event. My starts were good. I just couldn't turn the thing because it was way too muddy. I just kind of rode around honestly, like it sounds bad, but I literally was just keeping the bike alive. There's a bunch of guys that were way faster than me that were just clutch banging and riding like [Justin] Barcia and I was literally second gear putting around and passing all the guys that were passing me because their bikes were blown up. So, P8 feels good. You know, my first ever top 10 on a track that was insanely gnarly. I mean, some of those ruts were about up to my hips. I'm a short guy. So, I was just trying to stay away from the trenches and keep my bike on two wheels and keep it rolling at all costs. And I succeeded and, you know, a good first top 10, you know, that'll be in the memory box for a long time. So, I'm pumped on it.”
9th | RJ Hampshire
“Man, that was just a really, really, long and tough day for us. Start was decent, got up to fourth, I think… but stuff happens with this type of racing with a guy cross-rutting and falling into me. I was in a really bad spot to go down in, hard to get back going, but managed what I could and knew I needed to get some points, so now headed to San Diego and hoping it’ll be a lot better than this weekend.”
10th | Mitchell Oldenburg
Oldenburg posted on Instagram:
“Survival last night! Not a great result on paper, but made some points and had really good starts🤠Massive thank you to our mechanics and crew for their selfless work last night! These races are no joke!!!”
11th | Julien Beaumer
“San Fran was muddy, that’s for sure! Good night, got some points and made it through the Main, so I’m happy to be leaving with some points. The focus was on staying upright, but I ended up getting tired from having to pick up my bike so many times. I’m looking forward to San Diego, with the goal being much the same as A1.”
12th | Maxwell Sanford
Sanford posted on Instagram:
“San Francisco🔥
The conditions were sooo tough with all the rain, I really used it to my advantage and it ended up being a great weekend
Qualifying- 2nd
Main Event- 12th
I’m so thankful for all the people behind me🙌”
13th | Matti Jorgensen
Jorgensen posted on Instagram:
“P-13 in the mud at San Francisco
Looking forward to San Diego”
Jorgensen’s manager Tony Pedone posted this on Instagram after the race:
“Welcome to pro @supercrosslive @mattijorgensen4 !! 20 days post collarbone surgery, and you made your first main in your second attempt. You rode great all day , unfortunately one mistake in the main getting stuck in a 3ft deep rut cost you 3:12 minutes and a definite top 10 IMO. You got free and put your head down and made it back to 13th. Super proud of your effort and looking forward to keeping the momentum going.”
14th | Slade Varola
Varola posted on Instagram:
“Had some fun playing in the mud in San Francisco! Gnarliest track I’ve ever ridden. Qualified straight out of my heat into the main and ended up 14th on the night! Can’t thank the whole @hbiracing team enough and @jakedurocher63 for keeping the bike going!”
16th | Geran Stapleton
Stapleton posted on Instagram:
“Glad I raced my practice bike 😂 thanks to @mcclellanhile for coming along and helping me out in the muddy conditions.”
17th | Deegan Hepp
Hepp posted on Instagram:
“HELL YESS!!! FIRST MAIN EVENT BABY! Insane night and couldn’t do it without everyone that’s jumped on board to help me this year!
Qualifying was subpar as I had goggle malfunction right away but we squeezed in at 36th.
Heat race I was riding really well picking guys off and then ended up catching tuff block and wrapping my rear brake around my foot peg and crashed twice after. Went back kicked it as straight as I could for lcq since there’s not much time. P16
Lcq I got lucky with one gate open on the inside. I got a really good jump then got soaked by thrasher and had to slow down to get a tear off. Came around 16th worked my way to 4th even with my rear brake snapping off half way through!
Main event I was on survival mode I knew I needed to just log laps and keep the bike cool. Was up to 14th at one point then had few tip overs ending in 17th! ONE HELL OF A NIGHT!!!!
Big shoutout to @craigrandellmx_ for stepping in after seeing me make the main with no mechanic!!”
18th | Nate Thrasher
“The day started out well, but it was another tough night for me. It was pretty tough conditions out there, and we struggled a bit. I had to go through the LCQ, which we won, but unfortunately, it was another tough main event with a couple of tip-overs in the mud. We’ll keep fighting, go back to work, and come back stronger in San Diego.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“What a night! It was crazy out there. It was probably one of the worst mud races in a long time, and Jordon got the job done. He got some great starts and rode a smart race to get his first win for the team and with the new bike. We’ve got that red plate, and we are looking to keep it! We’ll just keep building from here.
“It was another tough night for Nate, but he kept fighting. It was definitely tough out there, and another one of those races where anything can happen. We’ll keep working hard and look to get both guys on the podium in San Diego.”
19th | Maximus Vohland
“Tonight didn’t go to plan at all. I knew what I was up against with the weather, but was hoping we’d be able to make it to the end. That’s racing, and now we have to put our heads down to make up as many points as possible over the next few rounds. I’ve felt good overall with my riding so I’m ready for the challenge.”
21st | Ryder DiFrancesco
“It was a good night here until it wasn’t! All day I felt good in the mud, I don’t know where that comes from – maybe Bakersfield when it’s muddy, but that’s once a year... It was good to get my first Heat Race win, which is a cool feeling! We have a bunch of stuff to work on, but good thing we get to line up again next weekend.”
22nd | Jo Shimoda
“It was nice to get a good start in the heat race, get some battles in and still get the win. Obviously, the main event didn’t go how I imagined. I got a good start but tipped over on the straightaway. Two turns later, I had a mechanical and couldn’t finish the race. It’s not where we wanted to be after tonight, but I’m looking forward to next weekend.”
DNQ for main event | Max Miller
“I had a great jump out of the gate in the heat race but ended up going down on the start. I worked my way up to 13th in the heat race. I went out for the LCQ but was unable to finish due to a mechanical.”
450SX
1st | Chase Sexton
“I have to give a huge shoutout to the team, they’ve put in so much effort and hard work to get me to where I need to be. I was a bit disappointed that this round was a mudder as the progress we made from this week to last is pretty crazy, but I'm stoked to get a win for the team and it feels great to deliver this result!”
2nd | Eli Tomac
"We got off to a great start last night and almost had the holeshot. The conditions were so treacherous; honestly it was one of the toughest mud races I've raced. Some of the ruts were so deep you could completely get stuck if you took the wrong lines! I'm grateful for our crew. They had their work cut out for them the whole day and kept the bike running in top shape."
3rd | Ken Roczen
“San Francisco was something different as it was the craziest mud race I’ve probably ever done. As we all know, those kind of conditions can really work in your favor, but it can also go the other way. [In the main] I got off to a really good start, I went around the first turn in first, but I couldn’t pull a tear off and was riding blind; so I just hit the brake and stalled it. I was super bummed, as that made for a really tough main event. But at the same time I knew that in fifteen minutes plus one lap, anything can happen, and I had enough time. You can really make up some ground with those muddy conditions. So I ended up coming all the way up to third and I couldn’t have been more stoked on my riding and everything that came with it. We earned a podium, our first podium of the year.”
4th | Shane McElrath
“Man it was a muddy mess all day today. Thankfully, I made it through straight to the main from my heat race after going down on the first lap. I ended up with a really good gate in the main. I had a good rut [off the starting gate] and just did the best I could. I came out in a good spot off the start and ran up towards the front the whole time. It was a game of survival out there just trying to stay up. It was tricky and it just continued to get worse the whole race. I’m stoked to end up with a fourth tonight; that’s a new career-best in the 450 class for me. I’m excited to get back to work this week and we’ll see you all in San Diego next weekend.”
Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports/Suzuki team manager Larry Brooks:
“It was definitely one of the worst mud races I’ve ever attended. In the LCQ Kyle had a big crash in the first turn which ended his night right there. In the main event, Ken Rozcen was the first rider into the first corner, but he stalled the motor reaching up for a tear-off. It was crazy. But he got going in 22nd place and charged up to third place, putting himself on the podium. It was a heroic effort. Shane McElrath ran in third for part of the race and finished in fourth position. The HEP team had two riders in the top five; that was the best we’ve finished since the team’s been around, so that’s something to be proud of. Our Suzuki RM-Zs ran great all night long and it ended up being a great night for us.”
5th | Aaron Plessinger
"San Francisco, mud race… a proper mud race. Qualified first, which is a first! Then yeah, good start in the Heat Race, made a few mistakes, which cost me, and I got third. The start of the Main was horrible, I spun off the grate, but made it through with all the guys on the ground – don’t know how I did that. Lost goggles about mid-way, and just did what I could to fortunately get back to fifth. We got some good points, sitting P4 now in the points, and I’m ready to show them what I’ve got in San Diego.”
7th | Jorge Prado
“Second round is done, and I am very happy about everything. I feel like I got used to the format already after last weekend, which is a big adjustment for me, especially learning a new track in eight or nine laps. But hey, good start in the Heat and some good opening laps, stayed consistent, and got my first-ever Heat Race win! I was super happy about that because I’m not a big mud specialist, then in the Main Event the gate dropped very quickly, and I got a bad start. I slowly made my way through the field and only wanted to stay on the bike, that was my goal, so with seventh place, I am very happy.”
8th | Adam Cianciarulo
“Coming into Round 2 I was ready to do my best and I believe we had an encouraging weekend. I qualified P8 which was okay, I stayed consistent in the heat race and main event. The track conditions were so gnarly, and I’m stoked to finish how we did considering what we were dealt on track. We are still heading in the right direction, and I’m stoked to be back in SoCal next weekend. We’ll put in work and make it happen.”
9th | Jett Lawrence
“Nothing too exciting to talk about after the main event. We’re just happy to get out of here with some points. We aren’t many points behind, so we’re going to get some good races in before the break and hopefully get some wins.”
10th | Hunter Lawrence
“The main takeaway from tonight is that the heroes of our sport are the mechanics. They had to work incredibly hard all day to make sure our bikes were running smooth. A huge pat on the back to the team overall in these conditions. Other than that, I’m ready to move on to round 3.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“This is the first time that we haven’t been on the podium with any of our riders since Anaheim 3 2022, which is an incredible record, I think. As everyone knows, mud races can really shake things up, which can be the exciting part of them. They’re also a great teacher, and we’ll take this opportunity to learn instead of sulking about our results.”
11th | Cooper Webb
“It was a pretty tough day in San Francisco. The conditions were definitely difficult. Qualifying went pretty well. I ended up in the top five and then finished second in the heat race, which was great. In the main event, I didn’t get the start we needed to get, and I rode around with the guys and just got passed. I had a little bit of goggle issues, but overall, it was a tough night in really tough conditions. It was not the result we were looking for, but we will come back swinging at San Diego and hopefully get some dry conditions to show them what we’ve got.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:
“It was a tough one tonight, but Eli once again rode phenomenal in some of the worst mud conditions we’ve seen in a long time. It was a great comeback from last weekend and has us back in the title fight. Unfortunately, both Cooper and Justin struggled tonight, but overall, it was a good day and just one of those races with a lot of unknowns. Our team did a great job despite the conditions and limited track time. We’re going go back to work this week and look to get all three guys on the podium.”
12th | Jason Anderson
“We knew coming into this weekend that we were going to have weather, but not as bad as we had. After the first qualifying session I was looking forward to the second one because of bike changes we wanted to make, but once it was cancelled it was tough heading into the heat race with not a ton of time on the track. I felt decent in the heat, and in the Main Event I went down on the start. The fall shook me up at first but my KX™450SR powered through the pack and we made up some good points for the championship. I feel good and I’m ready to get back at it next weekend in San Diego.”
13th | Derek Drake
“San Francisco was goodI was glad to make it straight out of the heat into the main. For the main, all I was worried about was to keep the wheels moving and see the checkered flag, and that ended up being P-13. It was a good weekend and now on to the next!”
14th | Christian Craig
“The day started off as a mud race and that’s obviously chaos. Qualified decent, then went to the Heat Race just wanting to make it through to the Main, which we did. In the Main I went down 100 feet off the start, was lying in the mud with some others for a while, but just charged from the back and did what we could do. I'm excited for some dry conditions next weekend.”
And Craig told our Aaron Hansel afterwards:
“Yeah, that was pretty wild. I’m from Cali so I don’t deal with a lot of mud. It was more of just getting through the night. I wanted to keep the bike safe, obviously, and get into the main and go from there. We did that, we accomplished that, and then in the main I made it like 100 feet down the start straight and the next thing you know I’m on the ground and [Justin] Barcia’s on top of me. I had to pull my goggles right away and it was like, ‘Okay, here we go, 15 minutes of survival.’ …Yeah, the mud was underneath them. It was literally just survival mode. It was chaos. It was pretty crazy, I’ve never seen ruts that deep before.”
16th | Dean Wilson
Wilson posted on Instagram:
“HOLY F😲ck . That was gnarly😭Made it into main from the heat.. not really but watch the choob to see how😂😂 Main Event I wobbled about with my feet off the pegs for 20 minutes. Got into 14th last lap and fell 😭 What a mess but glad to get through it. The San Fran fans were epic!! Standing in the rain all night watching us goon out! Thanks guys🍻Big thanks to my Mechanic, Team, Gear & Goggle helpers for bustin themselves all day for us👊”
17th | Justin Barcia
“Crazy day here in San Francisco, crazy event. I got a serious sickness coming into this race, so I couldn’t ride or train, had to hit the hospital a couple of times, and I'm just really happy to be here. It was really tough with the weather, and unfortunately, my body was pretty hammered – made it hard on myself by going to the LCQ, but all-in-all it was a survival mode weekend for me. I'm happy to be in one piece and am looking forward to being healthy and putting my bike up front.”
18th | Justin Rodbell
Rodbell posted on Instagram:
“What a day in San Francisco! I have not raced Supercross since 2022 due to rupturing my achilles and then breaking my wrist 4 weeks before this season started, so it was so rad to be back at the races! P8 in my heat race then P18 in the main event! It was a battle out there! The biggest shoutout to @mmlteam1979 for washing my bike and helping me all day! Looking forward to an awesome supercross season with @teamnextlevelracing
Thanks to all my sponsors that keep the wheels rolling”
20th | Fredrik Noren
Noren posted on Instagram:
“What a weekend, it was great winning the lcq and I’m always happy to be in the main event which is what expect of myself, photo #3 sums up the main event so end result wasn’t what I had planned but we will get at it like normal and be ready for San Diego. Thanks team! | @maddpartskawasaki @maddparts.com”
22nd | Malcolm Stewart
“SF was a muddy one for us. Went down off the start, then the vision was blind for a bit, pulled a tear-off and I was in the tuff blocks. It got stuck in around the shifter, and someone had to go get a razor blade to cut it, so that’s how I got back on the track! Didn’t do very well, it was survival mode, and in these conditions, it’s hard to predict where you’ll end up. I'm disappointed as the team and I made great progress through the week, but we're looking forward to San Diego where I got my first Heat Race win last year.”
DNQ for main event, 7th in LCQ | Justin Cooper
“I really struggled with the tough conditions all day and night. With crashes in both qualifying races, it made it even tougher on me, and I wasn’t able to find a flow. It’s the first main I’ve missed in my career, so it’s a tough pill to swallow, but we will just have to put it behind us and build off how we rode at A1.”
DNQ for main event, 20th in LCQ| Kyle Chisholm
“In the heat race I unfortunately went down in the first turn. I put my head down and rode my best, I’m happy with my riding, but just missed going straight to the main by one spot. In the LCQ I sent it in the first turn, and I just went off the track and slid out. I went down and went into a wall and that was all she wrote. I hurt my leg a bit, all the x-rays afterward look good, but I’m sore. I was really looking forward to getting out there in the main event and playing in the mud and trying to card a strong finish.”