Cianciarulo: Broken Finger and More Tales From the Pack

Cianciarulo tried to steal the last spot into the main from Vince Friese but said he tipped over. He won the LCQ and started from the outside in the main, and then got caught in the pile when riders like Chase Sexton and Malcolm Stewart went down early.

“Honestly, once I kind of got out of being held up by other guys, I feel like I rode pretty well,” he said. “Unfortunately, kind of as I got going, I was getting lapped already and then you get the blue flags and you’re like, I'm fighting with the guys that are like 8th, 9th, 10th are right in front of me and I'm getting blue flags and you're kind of like, man, what do, what do I do here? You know, you don't want to be that guy that ruined somebody's race.”

Cianciarulo is also dealing with a minor injury from Anaheim 1.

“The left hand, I got smashed by Jorge [Prado] in the last turn at A1. I thought it was my hand, but I have a crack at the top of my finger. I was able to ride, not really do motos but I was able to ride around a little this week. Just went around the whoops and stuff like that. We should be able to get more riding done this week. I’m definitely better than that 10-15 spot, I know that. I’m just going to stick with it and see what I can do. Getting into the season, I’d love to work on my intensity stuff, it’s not ideal, but I'm not going to put my results on that. Everyone is dealing with something.”

Cianciarulo said he’s off to the Kawasaki dealer show for Tuesday (today) but says he’ll head straight to the track when he lands on Wednesday and hopes to get in some normal riding sessions. Of course, we’re hearing a lot about rain this week in Southern California so riding might not happen. We’ll see. So far, AC has finished 12-8-13 in three rounds this year.