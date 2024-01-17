We caught up with Phil Nicoletti, Shane McElrath, Robbie Wageman, and TJ Albright to hit them with the real hard-hitting questions. This week we ask them what's their favorite stadium to race in and why, the dreaded quad or triple discussion for a single-table-single, and lastly whether they have any pre-race rituals when the 30-second board goes up. Some very interesting answers in here so listen to what they have to say!

