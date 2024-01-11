Are you one of those guys like Tomac told me “I'm not watching the races. I don't care.” Like he watched them near the end to see if Jett Lawrence could keep being undefeated, but he was just miserable, being hurt. Or what are you like? Are you tuning in to the GP’s or are you just like screw it?

No, actually the beginning was really tough for me. So, basically, first five, six, seven GP’s I couldn't even watch. I was not even at home on Sunday because I knew that if I would be home, I would definitely switch to the channel and I would be upset, because I'm not there. I was just kind of following who was good, but never really watched full races.

Did you feel when you came back last year, obviously Romain Febvre was doing really well, Jorge Prado was up front in the points. Did you feel like anybody had stepped up their game to where you 100 percent couldn't match it? Like, did you feel like anybody, anything was difficult or different from these guys from before other years or did you feel like you won two of the last three? You said you weren't 100 percent did you feel like everything was kind of the same level?

I would say that Prado definitely stepped it up, you know, with his consistency, we all know that he's super-fast and he had a great start that are, let's say a key to his to his success, you know, and everything. Obviously, he's also like really fast on the bike, and everything. But I think he was really consistent this year, what was missing maybe in the past years. But also, Romain show like a good speed. I think he win six races in a row, I think in the middle of the season. So basically everybody, we all want to win, you know, so everybody is working hard, everybody tries to learn from the mistakes that they did in the past. So, I think every year they are more physically prepared, you know, better in shape. And also with the rule, you know, that we have here in the year of that you can buy just MX2 until 23 years old. So, every year good guys are coming up to MXGP. So, like every year the competition is more tough, like there are more great fights in that class and that's how it should be. It's a primary class. And I think every year everybody is trying to step it up and give that extra every year.

So, we saw Prado bank a lot of the points for the Saturday qualifiers. We had Jeremy Sewer on our show a month ago and he didn't like it and Prado is such a good starter. It's a 20-minute race, what do you think of these [qualifying] races and the points being given out? Honestly, I'm also not a big fan of it. But on the end, it's the same for everyone, we have to do it. Anyway, we had a race also in the past, but this year was different because they were giving points away. So basically, now we are not having, let's say two motos per week. We are having a third moto as well. So, definitely change a lot on the end. If you see it makes a big difference in the end, you can gain almost 200 points from qualification ratio. And that's a big factor on the end. So, I think most of the riders, you know, including myself, we are all focusing a lot, I think in this off season on the start, because start is, let's say a 70 percent of the race. I mean, 70, 50 percent of the race because if you start in front, it makes your life a bit easier. So, yeah, I think next year the key gonna be start and to be in front from the game.

I've heard from a few riders that Jorge rides a really wide bike. He really knows what you're doing behind him and it hasn't always made everybody really happy with him. Do you find that too? Have you had some run ins with him at times where you're like, “Hey, man, like try to keep it straight on the jumps?”

Yeah, we did. I mean, we had some conversations already in the past. I mean, he's still young, you know, obviously everybody wanna win. But I think it is important also to do it in a safe way, like to not get in trouble or doing dangerous things on the track already. Motocross is quite dangerous, you know. So, we don't need this kind of maneuvers. But I think he calmed down a little bit, I think he's growing up, you know, like he's getting older, more experienced and off the track, he's a super good guy. But as I say, on the track everybody wanna win.