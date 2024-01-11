Kris Keefer introduces you to the 2024 Honda CRF450RWE. Not too many changes with this machine for 2024 but Keefer walks you through some set up ideas that fit well with this machine and what you'll want to do if you're headed out to purchase this yourself.

Why would you want one? Well, for example, this bike still comes with a full Yoshimura exhaust system, Renthal kevlar grips, DID LTX rims, coated Showa fork tubes and shock shaft, as well as a polished head.

Keefer dissects it all and provides feedback on what Honda is doing right with their line of motorcycles.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

