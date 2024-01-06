Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Here we go! The off-season has ended. The holidays have come and gone. The new year has begun. And today, the new Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship—and SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)—will begin. While it might be difficult to predict who will win tonight’s race until the gate drops, there are a ton of different storylines to follow. New teams, new riders, riders on new teams and new bikes, riders with new bikes, new challenges, new obstacles, rookies, debuts, veterans, those returning from injuries, etc. Only one rider in each class with walk away victorious tonight, and of the 15 450SX riders in the preseason press conference on Friday, at least five of those riders will not even be inside the top ten in the premier class main event. As the saying goes, “The hay is in the barn.” Those who worked hard on and off the bike in the off-season will rise up in a stacked field. You know the players. You know the storylines. All that is left to say today is for Steven “Lurch” Scott to scream, “Drop the gate!”
As far as today’s weather, we expect a high of about 66 degrees Fahrenheit and no precipitation. With an earlier start time than years previous, the sun will still be out for tonight’s opening ceremonies, which start at 4:30 p.m. local time (Pacific). Expect Steve Matthes to provide you with the number of riders with jackets on during the sight laps for the main events because by then the sun will be down and we will be looking at temperatures in the mid 50s.
Track walk will be underway shortly, then we will soon see bikes on track, on race day, for the first time in 2024!
250SX Free Practice
A couple of track changes from yesterday's media ride day: the dragon's back before the finish line is now a triple and the end of the end of the long rhythm section Jett Lawrence was jumping yesterday has been tamed down some.
Supercross rookie Julien Beaumer topped the 250SX group B free practice with a 1:03.734. He looked rather solid in his first ever SX qualifying session.
450SX Free Practice
Timing and scoring was not working during the 250SX group A free practice, so where do not have any lap times for that session.
The 450SX group A free practice got the green flag and it was Kawasaki teammates Adam Cianciarulo and Jason Anderson out front ahead of Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac as Jett Lawrence rolled into the first turn last. Anderson’s 1:05.807 was the fastest first lap of the group. Quickly though, the #18 got the track dialed in. Jettson put in a 1:02.160 to move into P1, then dropped another clean heater, a 1:00.813. By the end of the session, he put down a 59.923. Tomac put in a 1:01.462 on the last lap to end the session in second. Hunter Lawrence put down a 1:01.899 to sit third ahead of Malcolm Stewart (1:02.218) and Cooper Webb (1:02.404).
Jorge Prado put down a 1:03.605 to top the 450SX group B free practice. Solid time so far for the MXGP rider. He had a really good run through the first whoops section late in the session.
Thomas Ramette tops the 450SX group C free practice with a 1:07.271. #Supercross #SX2024 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2024
First Timed Qualifying
250SX
Julien Beaumer tops the first 250SX group B qualifying session with a 1:02.757. The Arizona native looked smooth all session long.
When the 250SX group A session got the green flag, it was Levi Kitchen and Nate Thrasher once again leading the field. Kitchen was fastest on the track at first, before RJ Hampshire moved into P1. Then, Jordon Smith took over P1 ahead of Hampshire and Jo Shimoda. By the time the checkered flag waved, it was Smith’s 1:03.078 that topped the group. Hampshire’s 1:03.224 was second, followed by Shimoda’s 1:03.644 and Maximus Vohland’s 1:03.827.
Note: Beaumer's time was the fastest 250SX time of the first B and A group sessions. Not taking away from his skills by any means, but he did it when the track was fresh, which needs to be considered.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|10:35.842
|--
|1:02.757
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Anthony Bourdon
|10:10.164
|+2.742
|1:05.499
|Hossegor, France
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|3
|Lux Turner
|10:24.364
|+4.126
|1:06.883
|Gardnerville, NV
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Maxwell Sanford
|11:22.262
|+5.807
|1:08.564
|Pasadena, MD
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Vincent Varola
|11:03.452
|+6.530
|1:09.287
|Simi Valley, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
|Jordon Smith
|10:35.600
|--
|1:03.078
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:12.457
|+0.146
|1:03.224
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|10:11.051
|+0.566
|1:03.644
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|10:26.519
|+0.673
|1:03.751
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Max Vohland
|10:32.219
|+0.749
|1:03.827
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX
Jett Lawrence tops the 450SX group A qualifying session with a 1:01.084.Cooper Webb moved into P2 with a 1:01.904 on the last lap.Chase Sexton finishes P3 with a 1:02.438.
Ken Roczen with a different line choice out of the turn after the whoops section. 📸 @SupercrossLIVE #Supercross #SX2024 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2024 pic.twitter.com/hOoowLtVIW— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) January 6, 2024
Chase Sexton and Adam Cianciarulo led the first 450SX group A qualifying session as the green flag waved. Jett Lawrence continued to comfortable, as he worked through a few different lines, putting in some heaters once he figured out lines he liked. At the end of the session, Jett Lawrence’s 1:01.084 was the top time. Cooper Webb moved into P2 with a 1:01.904 on the last lap as Chase Sexton finished P3 with a 1:02.438. Eli Tomac was tenth with a 1:03.371.
In the 450SX group B session, it was Jorge Prado’s 1:03.568 that topped the field over Vince Friese (1:04.365) and Derek Drake (1:04.731).